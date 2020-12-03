ISL Live Streaming, ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC: When And Where To Watch Match 15 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

The two sides- ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC- have seen contrasting fortunes so far this ISL season. It can turn out to be an exciting encounter at Fatorda Stadium, Margao. (More Football News)

On one hand Odisha are winless and are at the bottom half of the points table. Odisha having accumulated just one point after their opening two games.



For ATK Mohun Bagan, a third-straight win on Thursday could put them on top of the table. So far thet have defeated their arch-rivals SC East Bengal 2-0 in the first ISL derby on November 27.



Odisha FC have started to play well and came from behind to secure first point of the campaign against Jamshedpur FC.Their main concerns seems to their backline that has appeared shaky. Stuart Baxter's side has conceded 29 shots so far, joint-most by a team this season.



ATKMB striker Roy Krishna, with two goals in as many games, will look to continue his fine form. Antonio Habas' side, having scored all their goals from open play, will once again aim to hit their opponents on counter-attacks.



Match: 15th match of ISL 2020-21 between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Date: December 3 (Thursday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao.



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



Head-to-head: Since it's ATK Mohun Bagan's first season, the two sides are yet to meet.



What happened so far?



ATK Mohun Bagan are a win away from clinching the top spot. ATK have two wins so far against East Bengal and Kerala Balsters. While Odisha managed to steal apoint of Jamshedpur FC. Their 0-1 loss came against Hyderabad.



Key players:

Mohun Bagan: Antonio Habas will continue to rely on the attacking prowess of Roy Krishna and David Williams. Michael Soosairaj is out with an injury. Bagan have tried and tested squad, and Habas knows how to field a winning XI.



Odisha FC Diego Mauricio can replace Laishram Premjit Singh as Stuart Baxter will try to get the combination right upfront.



Likely XIs:



ATK Mohun Bagan:

Arindam Bhattacharja, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan; Javier Hernandez, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Subhasish Bose, David Williams, Roy Krishna, .



Odisha FC:

Kamaljit Singh; Hendry Antonay, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Saurabh Meher; Nandhakumar Sekar, Marcelinho, Diego Mauricio; Manuel Onwu



Squads:



ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Goalkeepers - Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Moirangthem, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul; Defenders - Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Thangjam; Midfielders - Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson, Md. Fardin Ali Molla; Forwards - Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.



Head coach - Antonio Lopez Habas (Spain)



Odisha FC: Goalkeepers - Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan; Defenders - Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher; Midfielders - Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Moirangthem, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung; Forwards - Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Premjit Laishram.



Head coach - Stuart Baxter (England)

