ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming - When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

Defending champions Bengaluru FC are up against an 'out-of-form Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Sree Kanteerava stadium at Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bengaluru are coming into this tie on the back of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over FC Goa and will fancy their chances against a Jamshedpur side who are winless in five matches. The Carles Cuadrat side, placed third on the table with 19 points from 11 matches, can consolidate their spot in the top four with a win. Jamshedpur, meanwhile, cannot afford to lose. Given that they are sixth with 13 points from 10 matches, a loss will see them fall further behind in the race for the top-four spots.

Probable line-ups:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Noe Acosta, Aitor Monroy, Memo Moura, Isaac Vanmalsawma, CK Vineeth, David Grande, Farukh Choudhary

When is the Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20?

Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will be played on January 9 (Thursday).

What time will the Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 start?

Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will start at 7:30 PM.

Where is the Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 being played?

Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC match is being played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

How to watch the Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC match live on TV?

Star Sports will telecast the Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC match live (Star Sports 2/HD).

How to live stream/ watch online the Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The live streaming of Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.