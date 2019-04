Two former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 in Jaipur.

The match will see a face-off between two of the world's best all-rounders Ben Stokes for RR and Andre Russell for KKR.

While Stokes has been quiet this season, Russell has set the tournament with his devastating form.

Besides the two star all-rounders, the likes of Steve Smith, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Jofra Archer, etc will also hope to shine for their respective teams.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Date: April 7 (Sunday)

Time: 8:00 PM IST, Toss at 7:30

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

TV Guide: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla and Star Sports Tamil.)

Live Streaming: Hotstar and Jio TV

Head-to-head: There's nothing to separate the two. In 18 previous meetings, both the sides have won 9 times each.

Here are the possible playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat

In the previous match: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna.

In the previous match: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robbie Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.