August 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Likely To Be Held On October 24

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Likely To Be Held On October 24

India and Pakistan are slotted in Group 2 along with the World Test Championship winners New Zealand and Afghanistan.

PTI 04 August 2021, Last Updated at 12:16 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Likely To Be Held On October 24
Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will come face-to-face as India and Pakistan have been clubbed together in Group B of ICC 2021 T20 World Cup.
File Photos
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Likely To Be Held On October 24
outlookindia.com
2021-08-05T00:16:23+05:30

The marquee T20 World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in all likelihood will be held on October 24, which is a Sunday, even though the ICC will be releasing the official schedule of the tournament in few days. (More Cricket News)

It has been learnt that the ICC normally keeps two to three sets of schedule before zeroing in on the final one. But, it is a given that with the kind of traction an Indo-Pak rivalry generates, the match will have to be held on a weekend.

"As of now, Sunday, October 24 looks the likely option as the first week's Qualifying round matches starting October 17 will be held in Muscat, Oman," a source privy to developments in the ICC board told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"So when the main round robin fixtures are played, it is better to start with an Indo-Pak game which will have the best TRP."

India and Pakistan are slotted in Group 2 along with the World Test Championship winners New Zealand and Afghanistan.

 The Group 1 comprises defending champions West Indies, former winners England, Australia and South Africa.

 The Groups of Super 12s have been selected on the basis of team rankings as of March 20, 2021, according to International Cricket Council.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG vs IND, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami Put India On Top On First Day Of Series Opener

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI UAE India national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team India Vs Pakistan Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos