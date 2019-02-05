India Among Six Countries To Bid For Next Hockey World Cup

﻿
India have proposed conducting the event for either men or women in the January 13 to 29, 2023 window.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 February 2019
After the successful hosting of last year's World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India have again shown their interest to host the next edition.

India are among the six countries that have presented bids to host the next edition of the hockey World Cup, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced Tuesday.

India have proposed conducting the event for either men or women in the January 13 to 29, 2023 window, which has also been preferred by Australia and New Zealand. India have hosted the men's World Cup thrice, the latest being last year in Bhubaneswar.

Spain, Malaysia and Germany have proposed organising the event in the July 1 to 17, 2022 window.

"Bidding countries had to indicate until the deadline of 31 January 2019 also their preferred time window, either 1-17 July 2022 or 13-29 January 2023," the FIH said in a statement.

FIH will now start the evaluation process of the bids and its Executive Board will make the final decision on both hosts in June this year.

"FIH is glad to have received such strong bids. This confirms how appealing our events are," FIH CEO Thierry Weil said.

(With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Bureau Lausanne, Switzerland Hockey World Cup Hockey Sports

