In a mix of Hindi and English, the PM Narendra Modi not only wished the Men in Blue, but also gave them an important message ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup opener against South Africa

05 June 2019
Narendra Modi got a second term in the recent Lok Sabha elections while Virat Kohli is leading India in the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished luck to the Indian cricket team for their first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against South Africa at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday.

In a mix of Hindi and English, the Prime Minister not only wished the Men in Blue, but also gave them an important message.

"As #TeamIndia begins it's #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. khel bhii jiito aur dil bhii ! #INDvSA," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Modi's Hindi message roughly translates to - win the game and hearts too.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the closely watched clash. India then restricted the Proteas at 227/9, with Yuzvendra Chahal getting four wickets.

India played two warm-up matches prior to commencement of the marquee event. In the first practice game, Virat Kohli-led side lost to New Zealand by six wickets. However, India bounced back in the second warm-up match and defeated Bangladesh by 95 runs.

Narendra Modi Virat Kohli Prime Minister of India Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Indian Cricket Team South Africa Sports

