Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished luck to the Indian cricket team for their first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against South Africa at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday.

In a mix of Hindi and English, the Prime Minister not only wished the Men in Blue, but also gave them an important message.

"As #TeamIndia begins it's #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. khel bhii jiito aur dil bhii ! #INDvSA," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Modi's Hindi message roughly translates to - win the game and hearts too.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the closely watched clash. India then restricted the Proteas at 227/9, with Yuzvendra Chahal getting four wickets.

India played two warm-up matches prior to commencement of the marquee event. In the first practice game, Virat Kohli-led side lost to New Zealand by six wickets. However, India bounced back in the second warm-up match and defeated Bangladesh by 95 runs.

