﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of South Africa's Opening Game Against England

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of South Africa's Opening Game Against England

Dale Steyn has been struggling with a shoulder injury and will miss South Africa's 2019 Cricket World Cup opener against hosts England at The Oval on Thursday.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 May 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of South Africa's Opening Game Against England
Dale Steyn didn't feature in any of South Africa's two World Cup warm-up matches against Sri Lanka and West Indies.
Twitter
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of South Africa's Opening Game Against England
outlookindia.com
2019-05-28T19:31:27+0530
Also Read

South Africa paceman Dale Steyn has been ruled out of Thursday's 2019 Cricket World Cup opener against England, with the Proteas coach Ottis Gibson saying the pace great is "getting closer" to full recovery from a shoulder injury.

Gibson's words left no doubts that the 35-year-old, South Africa's highest wicket-taker in Tests, has still not gained match fitness. He had sustained the shoulder injury during his short stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"He is getting closer everyday. We hope that if not by Sunday (against Bangladesh) then by the India game (on 5 June) (he will be ready)," Gibson said at a press conference.

"He is not fully ready yet and we feel that in a six-week tournament there is no need to press the issue right now," the coach said after the team's training session.

England and South Africa are set to kick off the showpiece at The Oval on Thursday.

One of South Africa's best ever pacers with 439 Test wickets and 196 ODI scalps, Steyn's activity at training was restricted to jogging and bowling off a very short run-up with no real pace. He then walked off the field before coming out again to have a hit with the bat.

Steyn has not bowled in a game yet in England. He was in the 15-man squad for the warm-up against West Indies but South Africa batted first before the game was rained off. He wasn't in the line-up for the match against Sri Lanka.

He has not bowled in competitive cricket since pulling out of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL campaign in late April, having played only two games there, because of inflammation in his right shoulder.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dale Steyn London ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa England Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : TMC MPs Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Trolled For Wearing Western Attires On First Day To Parliament
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters