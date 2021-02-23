I-League Live Streaming, Churchill Brothers Vs NEROCA: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Churchill Brothers would look to maintain their top position in the I-League standings with a win over struggling NEROCA FC at the KBK Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Churchill Brothers broke their three-match winless streak in their last game against Chennai City. The victory brought the Red Machines back in the pole position of the I-League with 16 points from eight games.

Fernando Varela's side will now push for all three points with an aim to consolidate their position atop the league table.

Speaking at the official pre-match press conference, Varela said, "In their last game, NEROCA defeated Sudeva, whom I believe to be a strong team. They are very competitive, and so it will be a tough game.

"However, I know my players are ready for any challenge. They have shown unity, fighting spirit, and character to win the game (against Chennai City). There are a few places where we need to improve."

NEROCA bounced back from their 3-4 defeat to Real Kashmir with a clinical win over Sudeva Delhi FC. The victory still kept them at 10th place, with eight points from as many games.

To make it to the top six, the Orange Brigade at least need to win their last two games.

"We scored three goals against Real Kashmir, and were able to build on that by beating Sudeva Delhi. That is a very positive sign. We believed that we could score, and win the match. I need to credit my players for perfectly executing our gameplan," NEROCA head coach Gift Raikhan said.

"We are the underdogs coming into the game. We need to give our best as Churchill Brothers are a bigger and better team, and that's why they are sitting on top of the Hero I-League. I believe and trust in my players that they will surely outdo themselves and fight to get all three points against Churchill."

Match and telecast details:

Match: Churchill Brothers Vs NEROCA

Date: February 24 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: KBK Stadium, Kolkata

TV Channel: 1Sports

Live Streaming: 1Sports Facebook

