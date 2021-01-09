Granada Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Lionel Messi's Barca Aim Third Straight Win - When And Where To La Liga Watch

Catalan giants Barcelona will look for their third straight La Liga victory when they play Granada. A win will help Ronald Koeman's side climb to third spot in the points table. (More Sports News)
They are currently fourth in the table, seven points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, while Granada are in seventh position. Barca, however, have played two matches more.
Lionel Messi, after a brief dry run, scored in their previous match. And now the focus will be on Antoine Griezmann. Griezmann's last goal came against Ferencvaros in the Champions League on December 2, and he has just three in 16 La Liga appearances this season.
But Barcelona coach Koeman said while Griezmann was working hard, goals would be best for the 29-year-old.
Match and telecast details
Match: La Liga match between Granada and Barcelona
Date: January 9 (Saturday), 2021
Time: 11 PM IST/ 6:30 PM CET
Venue: Estadio Ramon de Carranza, Cadiz, Spain.
TV Listing: La Liga matches will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.
Live Streaming: Facebook Live, Bet365 (Registration required)
Check global telecast details and kick-off time HERE.
