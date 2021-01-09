January 09, 2021
Corona
Granada Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Lionel Messi's Barca Aim Third Straight Win - When And Where To La Liga Watch

Barcelona are fourth in La Liga table, seven points behind Atletico Madrid. Check all the information you need on how and where to watch their match against Granada

Outlook Web Bureau 09 January 2021
Lionel Messi
File Photo
2021-01-09T21:12:40+05:30

Catalan giants Barcelona will look for their third straight La Liga victory when they play Granada. A win will help Ronald Koeman's side climb to third spot in the points table. (More Sports News)

They are currently fourth in the table, seven points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, while Granada are in seventh position. Barca, however, have played two matches more.

Lionel Messi, after a brief dry run, scored in their previous match. And now the focus will be on Antoine Griezmann. Griezmann's last goal came against Ferencvaros in the Champions League on December 2, and he has just three in 16 La Liga appearances this season.

But Barcelona coach Koeman said while Griezmann was working hard, goals would be best for the 29-year-old.

Match and telecast details

Match: La Liga match between Granada and Barcelona
Date: January 9 (Saturday), 2021
Time: 11 PM IST/ 6:30 PM CET
Venue: Estadio Ramon de Carranza, Cadiz, Spain.

TV Listing: La Liga matches will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.
Live Streaming: Facebook Live, Bet365 (Registration required)

Check global telecast details and kick-off time HERE.

