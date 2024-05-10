IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's Incredible Innings So Far

Outlook Sports Desk
Virat Kohli amassed a 47-ball 92, in the match that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 60 runs against Punjab Kings. Executing a strike rate of 195.74 with the help of six sixes and seven fours, Kohli remained the player of the match.
Virat Kohli scored a match-winning 42 runs off 27 balls and helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to secure victory against Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets, chasing the target of 148 runs.
Virat Kohli smashed 70 runs in 44 balls leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the victory against Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets, chasing the target of 201.
Virat Kohli scored 51 runs off 43 balls in the match that was won by RCB by 35 runs against SRH.
Virat Kohli was dismissed from the match with only 18 off 7 balls in the match that was won by KKR by 1 run.
Virat Kohli scored 42 off 20 balls in the match. SunRisers Hyderbad secured the win by 25 runs.
Mumbai Indians won the match by 7 wickets. Virat Kohli was dismissed in just 3 runs off 9 balls.
Virat Kohli smashed his and the season's first century by executing a 72 ball 113 runs. Unfortunately, RCB lost the match against Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets.
Lucknow Super Kings won the match by 28 runs in which Virat Kohli scored only a mere 22 off 16 balls.
Virat Kohli's knock of 83 off 59 balls helped RCB score 182/6 but KKR won the match by 7 wickets.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the match by 4 wickets, with Virat Kohli amassing a 49 ball 77 runs.
Virat Kohli's score in the match was 21 off 20 balls. The match was won by CSK by 6 wickets.