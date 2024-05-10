IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's Incredible Innings So Far

PBKS Vs RCB - Match 58

Virat Kohli amassed a 47-ball 92, in the match that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 60 runs against Punjab Kings. Executing a strike rate of 195.74 with the help of six sixes and seven fours, Kohli remained the player of the match.

RCB Vs GT - IPL Match 52

Virat Kohli scored a match-winning 42 runs off 27 balls and helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to secure victory against Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets, chasing the target of 148 runs.

GT vs RCB - IPL Match 45

Virat Kohli smashed 70 runs in 44 balls leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the victory against Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets, chasing the target of 201.

RCB Vs SRH - IPL Match 41

Virat Kohli scored 51 runs off 43 balls in the match that was won by RCB by 35 runs against SRH.

KKR vs RCB - IPL Match 36

Virat Kohli was dismissed from the match with only 18 off 7 balls in the match that was won by KKR by 1 run.

SRH vs RCB - IPL Match 30

Virat Kohli scored 42 off 20 balls in the match. SunRisers Hyderbad secured the win by 25 runs.

RCB vs MI - IPL Match 25

Mumbai Indians won the match by 7 wickets. Virat Kohli was dismissed in just 3 runs off 9 balls.

RCB vs RR - IPL Match 19

Virat Kohli smashed his and the season's first century by executing a 72 ball 113 runs. Unfortunately, RCB lost the match against Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets.

RCB vs LSG - IPL Match 15

Lucknow Super Kings won the match by 28 runs in which Virat Kohli scored only a mere 22 off 16 balls.

RCB vs KKR - IPL Match 10

Virat Kohli's knock of 83 off 59 balls helped RCB score 182/6 but KKR won the match by 7 wickets.

RCB vs PBKS - Match 6

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the match by 4 wickets, with Virat Kohli amassing a 49 ball 77 runs.

RCB vs CSK - Match 1

Virat Kohli's score in the match was 21 off 20 balls. The match was won by CSK by 6 wickets.

