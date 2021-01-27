January 27, 2021
Corona
Former Manchester United Player Shinji Kagawa Joins Greek Club PAOK

Shinji Kagawa has scored 31 goals in 97 appearances as an attacking midfielder for Japan and was a regular for the national team at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments

Agencies 27 January 2021
Shinji Kagawa, center, arrives at the airport in Thessaloniki, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021
AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos
2021-01-27T21:23:00+05:30

Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa signed with Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The club, which won the Greek title in 2019 for the first time since the mid-1980s, said the Japan international signed an 18-month contract.

Kagawa has scored 31 goals in 97 appearances as an attacking midfielder for Japan and was a regular for the national team at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments.

PAOK is currently in fourth place in the 14-team Greek league with 36 points. Olympiakos leads with 48 points.

(AP)

