Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: Defending Champions Tag Adds Extra Pressure On India, Says Coach Graham Reid

India will begin their FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup campaign against France in a Group B match on November 24. Team bonding key, feels skipper Vivek Sagar Prasad.

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: Defending Champions Tag Adds Extra Pressure On India, Says Coach Graham Reid
Tokyo Olympian Vivek Sagar Prasad will captain a new-look Indian team at the FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium from November 24. | Photo: AP/PTI

Trending

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: Defending Champions Tag Adds Extra Pressure On India, Says Coach Graham Reid
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T22:29:06+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 10:29 pm

It is often said ‘pressure brings out the best from a person’ and India men’s hockey team head coach Graham Reid is stressing on the same ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup starting in Bhubaneswar Kalinga Stadium from November 24. (More Hockey News)

“There is already enough pressure. We are really trying to get the boys themselves under pressure so that they can perform their best,” Reid, who won the Tokyo Olympics bronze with the senior men’s team in August, said on Friday.

India are the defending FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup champions, having won the title in 2016 at home. For Aussie coach Reid, the defending champions tag can add an extra burden sometimes. 

India have been clubbed with France, Canada and Poland in Pool B. India begin their campaign against France on November 24 before facing Canada a day later.

India face Poland on November 27. Sixteen teams have been divided into four groups with the top two at the end of the round-robin stage qualifying for the quarterfinals.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

“I think when you are reigning champions, it can add extra pressure. It’s a completely different team from the one that won the title in 2016.

“The expectations are really on themselves (players) and we have to make sure that we trust each other, trust our preparations and that’s what we are doing,” said former Australia senior men’s hockey coach.

Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was a part of the bronze medal-winning contingent in Tokyo 2020, will lead the Indian side.

For Vivek, belief and togetherness were two of the aspects that gave India the bronze medal in Tokyo, and the 21-year-old is aiming to implement the same within his squad going into the event.

“Belief and togetherness – that’s two of the most important things which I believe in and the whole team too.

Graham Reid, who is the head of the senior Indian team, has been coaching the junior Indian team as well. Handling pressure will be key, says the Aussie. Photo: AP-PTI

“Before going into a big tournament like World Cup, it is important to bond well among ourselves to get desired results and that will be our USP. I have learnt from Manpreet (Singh) bhai in Tokyo, how to handle the team and also how to go forward together as a team,” said Vivek Sagar Prasad.

For Reid, who relies a lot on player-coach relationship, communication (language) had been a barrier while training the junior India team. He has been training the boys at the Indian camp for more than a month at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru before moving to Bhubaneswar two weeks back.

With the help of his Indian support staff and some of the players, the Australian has been able to overcome the language barrier.

However, the major problem for Reid has been not getting enough video clips of the opposition, something which he encountered before their Tokyo Olympics opener against New Zealand.

“It has been a major problem for us because the U-23 teams don’t play much with each other. But we have got a sense that the playing styles of the junior teams won’t differ much from their senior counterparts. So we are trying to analyse the playing styles of senior teams of participating nations,” Reid added.

Tags

Koushik Paul Graham Reid Hockey India National Hockey Team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Mohammad Rizwan's Recovery Before T20 Cricket World Cup Semifinal Stuns Indian Doctor

Mohammad Rizwan's Recovery Before T20 Cricket World Cup Semifinal Stuns Indian Doctor

Virat Kohli Likely To Give Up India Captaincy In Other Formats Too, Hints Ravi Shastri

Sourav Ganguly Is My Buddy, We Have Enough Mutual Respect: Ravi Shastri

India Vs Pakistan Clash Headlines Women’s Cricket At 2022 Commonwealth Games - Full Schedule

T20 World Cup Final: Jimmy Neesham Forecasts 'Bigger Outpouring Of Emotion' If New Zealand Beat Australia

T20 World Cup Final: ICC Reveals Names Of Match Officials For New Zealand Vs Australia Showdown

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Sees 'Steep' Challenge Against Max Verstappen

Beijing Winter Olympics: Two Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19 In Test Events

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from Sports

Mohammad Rizwan Becomes First Batter To Score T20 International 1000 Runs In A Calendar Year

Mohammad Rizwan Becomes First Batter To Score T20 International 1000 Runs In A Calendar Year

English Premier League Clubs Oppose FIFA Bid For Biennial World Cups

English Premier League Clubs Oppose FIFA Bid For Biennial World Cups

IND vs NZ 2021: Ajinkya Rahane To Lead In First Test, No Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant - Full Squad

IND vs NZ 2021: Ajinkya Rahane To Lead In First Test, No Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant - Full Squad

Virat Kohli Is Over Animated, Babar Azam Not Overly Flamboyant, Says Cricket Legend Matthew Hayden

Virat Kohli Is Over Animated, Babar Azam Not Overly Flamboyant, Says Cricket Legend Matthew Hayden

Read More from Outlook

Srinagar Enters UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Govt Celebrates But Jammu Smells A Plot

Srinagar Enters UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Govt Celebrates But Jammu Smells A Plot

Naseer Ganai / Ikkjutt Jammu, a Jammu city-based far-right group which is seen closer to the BJP, describes it as a conspiracy by the BJP to turn J&K into an Islamic State.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list.

Kohli Likely To Give Up Captaincy In Other Formats Too: Shastri

Kohli Likely To Give Up Captaincy In Other Formats Too: Shastri

Jayanta Oinam / Ravi Shastri also endorsed split captaincy for the Indian national cricket team, saying 'it will reduce the pressure on the individual.'

Amarinder Singh's New Love For BJP And Its Political Implications

Amarinder Singh's New Love For BJP And Its Political Implications

Harish Manav / Amarinder's relationship with BJP will remain under threat unless a positive solution to the agricultural laws is found since Congress ousted him from the chief minister's post

Advertisement