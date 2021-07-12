Euro 2020, Final: English Fans Fight During UEFA European Championship Final At Wembley - Watch Viral Video

July 12, 2021
English fans resort to attacking Italian fans and racially abusing black players after Three Lions' Euro 2020 final defeat to Azzurri

Outlook Web Bureau 12 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:31 pm
English fans caught attacking rivals fans in London.
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
outlookindia.com
2021-07-12T12:31:28+05:30

They are called hooligans. There are glorified chapters about their behaviours in history books and popular cultures. But in reality, they all look bad. For instance, watch this viral video:

Some fans claimed that the fight was between English fans, between the haves and have nots [read: ticket].

Reportedly filmed outside the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, the venue of the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England. As it turned out, the Three Lions failed to keep their second-minute lead and Italy tamed them in their own den.

The regulation time ended 1-1 with Leonardo Bonucci scoring a 67th-minute equaliser. With extra time failing to break the deadlock, the two teams head for a shoot-out. And Italy won 3-2.

WATCH: Pitch Invader Stops Italy Vs England Clash

It was also reported that English fans also targetted the three Black players who missed penalty kicks.

The English Football Association was forced to issue a statement condemning the language used against the players.

