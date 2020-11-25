November 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Reaches 15 Champions League Goals In Record Time

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Reaches 15 Champions League Goals In Record Time

Having opened the scoring against Club Brugge, Erling Haaland reached the 15-goal mark in the Champions League in record time.

Omnisport 25 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Reaches 15 Champions League Goals In Record Time
Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland (r) fights for the ball with Brugge's Hans Vanaken, during the Champions League match in Dortmund, Germany on Tuesday.
AP
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Reaches 15 Champions League Goals In Record Time
outlookindia.com
2020-11-25T10:31:26+05:30

Erling Haaland set a new record as the quickest to 15 Champions League goals in the competition's history after opening the scoring against Club Brugge. (More Football News)

The Borussia Dortmund star had already set a similar record for the five- and 10-goal marks, and now surpasses Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roberto Soldado with seven games to spare.

Haaland put Dortmund 1-0 up in the 18th minute against Brugge, latching on to a throughball into the left side of the penalty area before coolly slotting into the near bottom corner.

That saw him reach the 15-goal landmark in Europe's premier competition in just 12 matches, having enjoyed a blistering start at this level with Salzburg last term

The previous benchmark was 15 goals in 19 matches from Netherlands and Manchester United great Van Nistelrooy, and former Valencia striker Soldado.

It was also Dortmund's 200th overall goal in the competition, making them the 13th club to reach the milestone, and Haaland's 16th of the season on all fronts.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Champions League: Martin Braithwaite Brace Helps Barcelona Win 4-0 Vs Dynamo Kiev

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Erling Haaland Dortmund Football Sports Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Football Champions League Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos