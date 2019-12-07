Mohamed Salah made his 100th appearance in the Premier League against Bournemouth and marked the occasion with his 63rd goal. (More Football News)

The Liverpool forward netted his team's third in the 54th minute as the leaders recorded a 3-0 away victory on Saturday.

Salah, 27, has the fourth most goals of anyone in their first 100 Premier League games.

The competition's record goalscorer Alan Shearer is unsurprisingly at the top of the list with 79 strikes in his first century of matches.

63 - Mohamed Salah has scored his 63rd goal in his 100th Premier League appearance; only Alan Shearer (79), Ruud van Nistelrooy (68) and Sergio Aguero (64) scored more in their first 100 games in the competition than the Egyptian. King. pic.twitter.com/sPlH1LiFRJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 7, 2019

Manchester United icon Ruud van Nistelrooy (68) and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (64) are the other players just ahead of Salah, whose strike was his seventh top-flight goal of 2019-20.

It was also the first Premier League goal he has scored away from Anfield this season.

Naby Keita set Salah up, returning the favour after the Egypt international had earlier created his goal, which was Liverpool's second. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring as Jurgen Klopp's side stretched their unbeaten start to 16 matches.