December 10, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  EPL: Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Becomes Fourth Fastest Goalscorer In First 100 English Premier League Games

EPL: Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Becomes Fourth Fastest Goalscorer In First 100 English Premier League Games

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah marked his 100th English Premier League game with a goal and only three players have had a faster scoring rate than him

Omnisport 07 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
EPL: Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Becomes Fourth Fastest Goalscorer In First 100 English Premier League Games
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
AP Photo
EPL: Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Becomes Fourth Fastest Goalscorer In First 100 English Premier League Games
outlookindia.com
2019-12-08T00:39:27+0530

Mohamed Salah made his 100th appearance in the Premier League against Bournemouth and marked the occasion with his 63rd goal. (More Football News)

The Liverpool forward netted his team's third in the 54th minute as the leaders recorded a 3-0 away victory on Saturday.

Salah, 27, has the fourth most goals of anyone in their first 100 Premier League games.

The competition's record goalscorer Alan Shearer is unsurprisingly at the top of the list with 79 strikes in his first century of matches.

Manchester United icon Ruud van Nistelrooy (68) and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (64) are the other players just ahead of Salah, whose strike was his seventh top-flight goal of 2019-20.

It was also the first Premier League goal he has scored away from Anfield this season.

Naby Keita set Salah up, returning the favour after the Egypt international had earlier created his goal, which was Liverpool's second. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring as Jurgen Klopp's side stretched their unbeaten start to 16 matches.

Next Story >>

EPL | Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah Secure Dominant Win

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Mohamed Salah Football English Premier League (EPL) Liverpool Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Latest Issue

CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS

Outlook Videos