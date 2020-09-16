ENG Vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England-Australia Series Decider

After losing the T20I series 2-1, Australia won the first ODI match against England by 19 runs despite a brilliant century from Sam Billings. But the visitors soon lost the plot and suffered a stunning batting collapse while chasing 231. In this time and age, that's a pretty lame score to be dealing with. But Aaron Finch & Co someone managed to fluff the line at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

Scorecard | Commentary

Three days later, at the same venue, the two teams meet before their star players head to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the yearly cricket carnival call Indian Premier League. It's reported that some 21 players, from both the camps, will be ferried by a chartered flight to Dubai. Some arrangement. Yea, coronavirus can be pretty demanding.

The focus, however, will be on the batting maestro Steve Smith, who's proving one tough nut to crack. He copped a blow on the head ahead of the first ODI, and missed both the matches so far. But, the 31-year-old, who last year received brutal blows from Jofra Archer, may not at all feature in the finale. But again, he's one tough cricketer.

Anyway, both sides have enough match-winners in their respective camps. But England sure have the momentum after claiming four wickets for three runs during a very productive period of play in the last meeting.

ICYMI: Australia lost four wickets for three runs as England secured a 24-run win in the second ODI to level the series and keep their lead in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League intact.



REPORT ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/De5jv2OeWF — ICC (@ICC) September 14, 2020

W 1 • • • • W • • • W • • 1 • • • 1lb • • W



21 balls which have turned this game on its head ðÂ¤¯ #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/vQAYALyLWD — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2020

Here are possible XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings,

Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschange, Glenn Maxwell,

Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Match details

What: England v Australia, 3rd ODI

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

When: September 16, 2020, (Wednesday) - 1.00 pm local time, 12.00 pm GMT, 5:30 pm IST

Telecast details

TV Channels: Sony Ten3/HD, Sony Six/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Live Commentary: Follow live score and commentary at www.outlookindia.com

What they said

"Jofra is obviously an ace and so is Woakesy. It's our strongest suit. For them to come back like that was outstanding. When they bowl like that they make the captain look good," Eoin Morgan, England captain,

"He's a world-class player and has that experience as well. It's pretty obvious if Steve Smith is fit, he's in most cricket teams. I'd hope to have him back for the third game," Adam Zampa, Australia leg-spinner.

Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Tom Banton.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell

Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine