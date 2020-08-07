August 07, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs PAK: Shoaib Malik Needs To Clear Two COVID-19 Tests

ENG Vs PAK: Shoaib Malik Needs To Clear Two COVID-19 Tests

The PCB had given Shoaib Malik permission to join the squad in England late as he wanted to spend time with his family in UAE. Now he needs to clear two coronavirus tests

PTI 07 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs PAK: Shoaib Malik Needs To Clear Two COVID-19 Tests
Shoaib Malik
File Photo
ENG Vs PAK: Shoaib Malik Needs To Clear Two COVID-19 Tests
outlookindia.com
2020-08-07T19:41:39+05:30

T20 specialist Shoaib Malik will need to clear two COVID-19 tests before he can leave on August 15 to join the Pakistan team at Southampton ahead of the three-match series against England beginning August 28. (More Cricket News)

"The PCB is planning to fly-out T20 specialist Shoaib Malik to Southampton on 15 August, provided he returns two negative Covid-19 tests as per the agreed protocols and processes," the Board said in a statement.

The T20 series, which follows the ongoing Test rubber between the two nations, will be held in a bio-secure environment in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1.

The PCB had allowed Malik permission to join the squad in England late as he wanted to spend time with his family in UAE.

The former Pakistan skipper, who is married to India's tennis star Sania Mirza and has a one-year-old son Izhaan, had not met his family since the start of the year in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak .

Meanwhile, assistant coach Shahid Aslam will return to Manchester on August 8. He had arrived in Lahore last week to attend his brother's funeral.

Pakistan is currently playing the opening Test against England at Manchester.

Next Story >>

ISL: Jamshedpur FC Appoints Owen Coyle As Head Coach

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Shoaib Malik Cricket Pakistan national cricket team Coronavirus Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos