Don't Even Think Of Retiring, India Still Need You: Lata Mangeshkar To MS Dhoni

Iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar has taken to Twitter to request MS Dhoni to not retire from India colors yet. Dhoni, who put in a valiant effort in India's rebuilding attempt in the defeat to New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup semifinals at Old Trafford, is rumored to call it quits in a few days.

Coming in to bat at 71-5, Dhoni managed to stage a comeback for his side alongside Ravindra Jadeja, but failed. Jadeja left after making 77 runs off 59 balls, while the former skipper registered 50 runs off 72 balls.

The 89-year-old singer urged Dhoni to not retire, as to what he has heard from recent news, stating that Team India still needs him. She also asked him to not take his criticism seriously.

She tweeted, "Namaskar M S Dhoni ji.Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye."

— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 11, 2019

After the match at Old Trafford, Virat Kohli also told reporters that he doesn't know if Dhoni has made any retirement plans.

"No, he hasn't told us anything as of now," quipped Kohli.

Earlier, a PTI report had stated that Dhoni could retire after the global showpiece event. A senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity, "You never know with MS Dhoni. But it is unlikely that he will continue to play for India after this World Cup. But since his decisions to quit captaincy from the three formats have been taken so suddenly, it is very difficult to predict at the moment."

According to ABP News, Dhoni hasn't made any retirement plans, and is still unsure about his future.

Speaking to ABP News, Dhoni said, "I don't know when I will retire. But a lot of people want me to retire before tomorrow's game."

— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 11, 2019

Mangeshkar also gave some encouragement to the Men in Blue after their WC exit. She tweeted dedicated a song to the outfit. She wrote, "Kal bhalehi hum jeet na paaye ho lekin hum haare nahi hain.Gulzar sahab ka cricket ke liye likha hua ye geet main hamari team ko dedicate karti hun (We might not have been able to win yesterday, but we have not lost. I dedicate this song by Gulzar sahab to our team)."

In a clash played over two days due to rain, New Zealand staged a comeback with some brilliant bowling and fielding display, scripting an 18-run victory against India after setting a 240 target.