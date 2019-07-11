﻿
Looking to rebuild India's innings, Rishabh Pant was dismissed by a Mitchell Santner's delivery after a 32-run knock in India's Cricket World Cup semifinal defeat to New Zealand. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen criticized him via Twitter, but then ex-India allrounder Yuvraj Singh rushed to his defence, backing the youngster.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 July 2019
Attempting to rebuild India's innings after coming in at 24-4, Pant tried to have a steady partnership with Hardik Pandya but got dismissed off a Mitchell Santner delivery.
Former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh rushed to the defence of Rishabh Pant, who was on the receiving end of some criticism from former England skipper Kevin Pietersen. Pant's poor shot selected for him out, which was slammed by Pietersen, but the Yuvraj backed the 21-year-old stating that he will learn and get better.

Attempting to rebuild India's innings after coming in at 24-4, Pant tried to have a steady partnership with Hardik Pandya but got dismissed off a Mitchell Santner delivery, caught by Colin de Grandhomme.

Pietersen tweeted, "How many times have we seen @RishabPant777 do that?????!!!!! The very reason he wasn't picked initially! Pathetic!"

Yuvi replied, "He's played 8 Odis ! It's not his fault he will learn and get better it's not pathetic at all ! However we all are entitled to share our opinions."

Then Pietersen said, "My criticism comes out of frustration because of how good he is, mate. He does it sooooo many times! Let’s hope he learns FAST!"

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup Semifinal: India's Virat Kohli Defends Rishabh Pant's Poor Shot Selection Vs New Zealand

"I agree," concluded Yuvraj.

Earlier even captain Virat Kohli had defended Pant by stating that he is one of the future and will learn. 

"He's still young. I made many errors when I was young in my career and he will learn. He will look back and think yes, he could have chosen a different option in that situation and he realises that already," said Kohli.

