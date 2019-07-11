Virat Kohli backed young batsman Rishabh Pant after the latter's poor shot selection got him out in India's Cricket World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand, on July 10, at Old Trafford.

Pant attempted a rebuilding process of India's poor start to their innings. The youngster came in when his side were meandering at 24-4. But a poor approach to Mitchell Santner's delivery got him out after making a steady 32-run knock.

"He's still young. I made many errors when I was young in my career and he will learn. He will look back and think yes, he could have chosen a different option in that situation and he realises that already," said Kohli.

Instead, the 30-year-old spoke about how the Delhi Capitals player rebuilt the innings with Hardik Pandya. "He (Pant) is an instinctive player and did well to overcome that situation and stringing a partnership with Hardik (Pandya). I think the way they played after the loss of three wickets, four wickets rather, was quite commendable. I am sure he will reflect on it and he will come out stronger," stated Kohli.

A former India U-19 WC captain, Kohli was seen aggressively talking to Ravi Shastri immediately after Pant was caught out by Colin de Grandhomme.

Kohli went on to reveal that Pant would be the most disappointed with his error.

"So all these guys have a lot of pride and passion to play for their country and they are the ones who feel the most disappointed when a mistake happens. From the outside it looks like it was an error but the person who makes it, trust me, they are the ones who suffer the most with it," quipped Kohli.

He further went on to call the left-handed batsman as one for the future.

"The talent is there for everyone to see and the character is there, but, as I said, yes, a few shots (refers to Hardik Pandya), not just Rishabh's. But that happens in sport. You make errors, you make decisions which are not right at that time and you have to accept it," said the captain.

