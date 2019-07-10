MS Dhoni's dismissal in the penultimate over during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final defeat to New Zealand has emerged as one of the biggest talking points after fans shared video proof, claiming that the legendary cricketer was run-out on a no-ball.
First thing first. In the final 10 overs (41–50) a maximum of five fielders are allowed to field outside the 30-yard circle. But, before the ball was delivered, as shown in the video which is doing the rounds, six players were outside the ring. And the umpire should have called it a no-ball, or even a dead ball.
Am I the only one to see this???— WAni BaSit (@imphoenixbmw) July 10, 2019
Just before MSD got Run-out, six fielders were outside the circle
Don't know whether it is umpiring fault or GPS error
BTW, it was still a runout...#Dhoni #DhoniAtCWC19 #INDvNZ #CWC19 @msdhoni @imVkohli @ICC @BCCI @htTweets @Dhoni7_fc pic.twitter.com/75ToHp0UXZ
The second point. Dhoni was run-out on a no-ball, and there was nothing anybody can do about it.
But had the umpires called it a no-ball, as one fan tweeted, "Dhoni wouldn't run and get the strike for a free hit".
This edition of cricket's grandest tournament has witnessed umpires committing bizarre mistakes.
@mayankglt— Ankur Gupta (@Aki_Gupt) July 10, 2019
Still the run out is valid even if there was a no ball,, but the tactics could be different from Dhoni pic.twitter.com/rEUeRlxGIl
6 fielders outsider the ring in powerplay 3. What’s the rule @ICC @BCCI @msdhoni @imVkohli #INDvsNz #kohli #dhoni #msd pic.twitter.com/gszHLnRY8H— nagaraj (@nagaraj883) July 10, 2019
@cricketworldcup— L@cchi (@LacchiOrange) July 10, 2019
What A great Umpiring Skills....The Ball Msd became runout should be given as NoBall...& Dhoni should have played and India have Won....What A Great WC?What a great exhibition of Umpiring skills???? pic.twitter.com/1Xthq2Qyjv
Glaring umpiring error? Could they afford this in a World Cup semi final? 6 players outside the circle... how long did they play like that in P3? #INDvNZL #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Hb5UlA4tsI— Anand Narasimhan (@AnchorAnandN) July 10, 2019
Did the umpires really miss the 6 fielders outside the circle on the ball Dhoni was dismissed? @mohanstatsman is this true? #CWC19 #indiavsNewzealand— Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) July 10, 2019
A direct hit from Martin Guptill in the penultimate over dismissed Dhoni (50 off 72), thus ending India's hopes.
