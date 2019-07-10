﻿
A direct hit from Martin Guptill in the penultimate over dismissed MS Dhoni (50 off 72), thus ending India's hopes of making the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2019
MS Dhoni played a valiant knock to keep India in the hunt, but got out in an inopportune moment.
MS Dhoni's dismissal in the penultimate over during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final defeat to New Zealand has emerged as one of the biggest talking points after fans shared video proof, claiming that the legendary cricketer was run-out on a no-ball.

First thing first. In the final 10 overs (41–50) a maximum of five fielders are allowed to field outside the 30-yard circle. But, before the ball was delivered, as shown in the video which is doing the rounds, six players were outside the ring. And the umpire should have called it a no-ball, or even a dead ball.

Watch is here:

The second point. Dhoni was run-out on a no-ball, and there was nothing anybody can do about it.

But had the umpires called it a no-ball, as one fan tweeted, "Dhoni wouldn't run and get the strike for a free hit".

This edition of cricket's grandest tournament has witnessed umpires committing bizarre mistakes.

Read fan reactions here:

A direct hit from Martin Guptill in the penultimate over dismissed Dhoni (50 off 72), thus ending India's hopes.

