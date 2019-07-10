MS Dhoni's dismissal in the penultimate over during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final defeat to New Zealand has emerged as one of the biggest talking points after fans shared video proof, claiming that the legendary cricketer was run-out on a no-ball.

Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage

First thing first. In the final 10 overs (41–50) a maximum of five fielders are allowed to field outside the 30-yard circle. But, before the ball was delivered, as shown in the video which is doing the rounds, six players were outside the ring. And the umpire should have called it a no-ball, or even a dead ball.

Also Watch: Fuming Kohli Takes It Out On Shastri

Watch is here:

The second point. Dhoni was run-out on a no-ball, and there was nothing anybody can do about it.

But had the umpires called it a no-ball, as one fan tweeted, "Dhoni wouldn't run and get the strike for a free hit".

This edition of cricket's grandest tournament has witnessed umpires committing bizarre mistakes.

Also Read: 45 Minutes Of Bad Cricket Hit Us, Says Kohli

Read fan reactions here:

@mayankglt

Still the run out is valid even if there was a no ball,, but the tactics could be different from Dhoni pic.twitter.com/rEUeRlxGIl — Ankur Gupta (@Aki_Gupt) July 10, 2019

@cricketworldcup



What A great Umpiring Skills....The Ball Msd became runout should be given as NoBall...& Dhoni should have played and India have Won....What A Great WC?What a great exhibition of Umpiring skills???? pic.twitter.com/1Xthq2Qyjv — L@cchi (@LacchiOrange) July 10, 2019

Glaring umpiring error? Could they afford this in a World Cup semi final? 6 players outside the circle... how long did they play like that in P3? #INDvNZL #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Hb5UlA4tsI — Anand Narasimhan (@AnchorAnandN) July 10, 2019

Did the umpires really miss the 6 fielders outside the circle on the ball Dhoni was dismissed? @mohanstatsman is this true? #CWC19 #indiavsNewzealand — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) July 10, 2019

A direct hit from Martin Guptill in the penultimate over dismissed Dhoni (50 off 72), thus ending India's hopes.