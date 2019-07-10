Despite all the negative press about aging MS Dhoni, the former captain held the Indian innings together and kept a billion dream alive during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday. Once the legend was out, India's hopes also vanished in thin air.

Chasing a 240-run target, India's famed top order succumbed to Kiwi quicks, with openers Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli could manage a combined total of three runs, one for each. Then, the Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya produced another identical score, 32 each.

The onerous but ungrateful work of rebuilding the innings once again became Dhoni's responsibility. India did find a perfect antithesis to Dhoni's waiting game with Ravindra Jadeja taking the game by the scruff of its neck, at least till the 48th over. Then all hell broke loose.

First, the wicket of Jadeja. But with Dhoni, the greatest finisher the game has seen, India were still the favourites, and the legend just launched a six off the first ball tro bring down the target the equation to 25 off 11.

A dot then, Dhoni found himself short while going for the second run. And breaking Indian hearts was Martin Guptill, who hit the target from short fine-leg. It effectively ended India's campaign.

Watch that nerve-wracking run-out here:

Martin Guptill was ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¯ to run out MS Dhoni and help send New Zealand to their second consecutive @cricketworldcup final! #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/i84pTIrYbk — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019

Dhoni made 50 off 72 balls with the help of one four and one six in what many believe to be his last innings in Indian colours.