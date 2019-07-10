﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  IND vs NZ, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Watch MS Dhoni's Nerve-Wracking Run-Out Which Ended India's Dreams – VIDEO

IND vs NZ, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Watch MS Dhoni's Nerve-Wracking Run-Out Which Ended India's Dreams – VIDEO

Despite the big asking rate, with MS Dhoni in the centre, India had the chance to win their ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. But the former captain got out in a heart-breaking manner, thus effectively sealing the fate for two-time champions

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2019
IND vs NZ, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Watch MS Dhoni's Nerve-Wracking Run-Out Which Ended India's Dreams – VIDEO
A direct hit from Martin Guptill in the most inopportune moment leaves MS Dhoni and his legion of fans heart-broken.
AP Photo
IND vs NZ, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Watch MS Dhoni's Nerve-Wracking Run-Out Which Ended India's Dreams – VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2019-07-10T21:34:08+0530

Despite all the negative press about aging MS Dhoni, the former captain held the Indian innings together and kept a billion dream alive during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday. Once the legend was out, India's hopes also vanished in thin air.

Chasing a 240-run target, India's famed top order succumbed to Kiwi quicks, with openers Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli could manage a combined total of three runs, one for each. Then, the Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya produced another identical score, 32 each.

The onerous but ungrateful work of rebuilding the innings once again became Dhoni's responsibility. India did find a perfect antithesis to Dhoni's waiting game with Ravindra Jadeja taking the game by the scruff of its neck, at least till the 48th over. Then all hell broke loose.

First, the wicket of Jadeja. But with Dhoni, the greatest finisher the game has seen, India were still the favourites, and the legend just launched a six off the first ball tro bring down the target the equation to 25 off 11.

A dot then, Dhoni found himself short while going for the second run. And breaking Indian hearts was Martin Guptill, who hit the target from short fine-leg. It effectively ended India's campaign.

Watch that nerve-wracking run-out here:

Dhoni made 50 off 72 balls with the help of one four and one six in what many believe to be his last innings in Indian colours.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Martin Guptill Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Lokesh Rahul Old Trafford, Manchester India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team New Zealand national cricket team Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Vs New Zealand World Cup Semifinal: Our Character Was Tested And We Came Out On Top, Says Kane Williamson
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters