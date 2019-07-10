IND Vs NZ: Swordsman Ravindra Jadeja Plays Innings Of His Life In Cricket World Cup Semi-Final

﻿
Coming at 92/6 in the 31st over, Ravindra Jadeja raced to his 11th ODI fifty in 39 balls to keep India's hopes alive against New Zealand in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final match

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2019
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates scoring fifty runs during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final match against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on July 10, 2019.
AP Photo
Ravindra Jadeja played the innings of his life but failed to save India from a disastrous start while chasing New Zealand's 239/8 in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final match on Wednesday at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Coming to bat at 92/6 in the 31st over, Jadeja raced to his 11th ODI fifty in 39 balls. He, along with MS Dhoni revived the Indian innings by taking calculated risks. This was his first fifty since September 5, 2014,

In the process, he also became the highest Indian scorer by a No. 8 or lower in World Cup semifinals. Previous highest as 28 by Nayan Mongia against Zimbabwe in Leicester, 1999.

He finally departed after making 77 off 59, caught at Kane Williamson off Trent Boult in the 48th over. He was involved in a 116-run stand with Dhoni.

Resuming at 211 for 5, the Black Caps managed just one boundary in the remaining 23 balls with Jadeja stealing the thunder in the rain-affected match.

But the highlight of the brief innings on the reserve day was his direct throw from the deep mid-wicket to send Ross Taylor (74 off 90) back.

The veteran Kiwi batsman played the last ball of the 48th over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, towards deep square leg, and scampered for a double. But he was caught short by a brilliant direct hit from Jadeja.

Outlook Web Bureau Ravindra Jadeja Mahendra Singh Dhoni Old Trafford, Manchester India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team New Zealand national cricket team Sports

