Resuming at 211 for 5, New Zealand managed just one boundary in the remaining 23 balls with Ravindra Jadeja stealing the thunder in the rain-affected ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final match

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2019
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday produced a couple of stunning fielding efforts to help India restrict New Zealand to 239/8 in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Live Blog | Scorecard | Full Coverage

Resuming at 211 for 5, the Black Caps managed just one boundary in the remaining 23 balls with Jadeja stealing the thunder in the rain-affected match.

But the highlight of the brief innings on the reserve day was his direct throw from the deep mid-wicket to send Ross Taylor (74 off 90) back.

The veteran Kiwi batsman played the last ball of the 48th over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, towards deep square leg, and scampered for a double. But he was caught short by a brilliant direct hit from Jadeja.

Watch it here:

Later he also took a stunning catch to dismiss Tom Latham.

Also Watch: Jadeja Makes A Mockery Of Nicholls' Defence

Impressed with his fielding, celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter:

On Tuesday, he also took the wicket Henry Nicholls with a beauty, breaching through the defence of Kiwi opener. 

Jadeja, who warmed the bench during the early part of the tournament, has the most runs saved (41 in two games), ahead of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (34 in nine games).

India's response was, however, in disarray. They were tottering at 43/4 after 15 overs.

