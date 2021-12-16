Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

COVID Hits EPL: Leicester Vs Tottenham 4th Game To Be Called Off In Five Days

It is the third consecutive Tottenham Hotspur match postponed due to coronavirus cases in its squad, including a Europa Conference League game.

COVID Hits EPL: Leicester Vs Tottenham 4th Game To Be Called Off In Five Days
Premier League said Thursday that Leicester now had an 'insufficient number of players available' after further COVID-19 infections among staff and players. The training ground was closed to contain the outbreak. | Courtesy: Twitter (@LCFC)

Trending

COVID Hits EPL: Leicester Vs Tottenham 4th Game To Be Called Off In Five Days
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T20:56:21+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 8:56 pm

Coronavirus infections in the Premier League led to a fourth match in five days being postponed on Thursday with Leicester’s game against Tottenham called off hours before kickoff. (More Football News)

It is the third consecutive Tottenham match postponed due to coronavirus cases in its squad, including a Europa Conference League game. Dealing with its own outbreak, Leicester had an earlier request to postpone the match turned down by the Premier League.

But the league said Thursday that Leicester now had an “insufficient number of players available” after further COVID-19 infections among staff and players. The training ground was closed to contain the outbreak.

“The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologizes for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice,” the league said.

The decision was made on Thursday as Brentford manager Thomas Frank said he wants the weekend round of fixtures to be postponed to allow clubs to deal with coronavirus outbreaks.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Frank was informed midway through his news conference on Thursday, ahead of Brentford’s away match at Southampton on Saturday, of four more cases of the coronavirus among players and staff at the club. That took the total to 13.

Three previous matches over the past week — Brighton-Tottenham, Brentford-Manchester United and Burnley-Watford — have been called off because of virus outbreaks in squads, and many teams have individual cases of COVID-19 amid a worsening health emergency in Britain caused by the omicron variant.

“We should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend,” Frank said. “COVID cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs, everyone is dealing with it and having problems.

“To postpone this round and also (next week’s English League Cup) round would give everyone a week at least, or four or five days to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is clean and you break the chain.”

Frank said postponing this weekend’s round of league games could be enough to ensure the busy festive program in the division will be able to go ahead largely as planned.

“We fully respect that we want to play and it is important football keeps going,” Frank said, “and this way we can make sure Boxing Day keeps going, I’m 100% sure of that.

“This omicron variant is running like wildfire around the world and I think we need to do all we can to protect and avoid it. We can do a lot by closing down training grounds for three, four or five days, and then we can go again.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Football English Premier League (EPL) Coronavirus Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Australia Dominate England On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Australia Dominate England On Day 1

Moments That Turned The Tide In India’s Favour During the 1983 World Cup

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Bitter Rivals India, Pakistan Renew Hockey Rivalry

SA Vs IND: Indian Cricketers Land In Johannesburg For South Africa Series

BCCI Will Deal With Virat Kohli's Comments On Captaincy, Says Sourav Ganguly

PAK Vs WI, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Pakistan (116/0) Chase 208 To Clean Sweep Windies

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Mercedes Withdraws Appeal Of Formula 1 Season Finale

BWF World Championships 2021: Another Easy Win For PV Sindhu, Meets Tai Tzu In Quarters

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Dominant Australia Reach 221/2 On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Dominant Australia Reach 221/2 On Day 1

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Advertisement

More from Sports

Indian Cricket’s Captaincy Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Blames Virat Kohli’s 'Choice Of Words'

Indian Cricket’s Captaincy Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Blames Virat Kohli’s 'Choice Of Words'

Indian Cricket’s Captaincy Controversy: Kapil Dev Says Virat Kohli’s Timing Not Right

Indian Cricket’s Captaincy Controversy: Kapil Dev Says Virat Kohli’s Timing Not Right

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1 Controversy: FIA To Review Season-Ending Finale For Future Lessons

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1 Controversy: FIA To Review Season-Ending Finale For Future Lessons

SAFF Under-19 Women’s Championship: Priyangka Devi Brace Hands India Victory Over Bhutan

SAFF Under-19 Women’s Championship: Priyangka Devi Brace Hands India Victory Over Bhutan

Read More from Outlook

BCCI Will Deal With Kohli's Comments On Captaincy: Ganguly

BCCI Will Deal With Kohli's Comments On Captaincy: Ganguly

Outlook Web Bureau / Kohli, during his pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour, said that he was never asked to stay on as T20 skipper by the BCCI, a claim which was made by Ganguly.

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Harish Manav / As parties start preparing for the upcoming elections in Punjab, the recent repeal of the Farm Laws seems do have had any effect so far on BJP's popularity in the state.

Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia Finish Day 1 At 221/2

Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia Finish Day 1 At 221/2

Koushik Paul / Superb knocks from David Warner (95) and Marnus Labuschagne (95*) help Australia dominate Day 1 of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test in Adelaide. Get highlights of AUS v ENG second Test.

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Outlook Web Desk / Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles has been nominated to be the US Ambassador to India. Who is Garcetti and what are his thoughts about India?

Advertisement