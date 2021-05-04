COVID-19 Scare May Force BCCI To Move IPL 2021 To Single Venue Mumbai

In order to avoid travel and minimize risks, the BCCI is planning to move the rest of Indian Premier League 2021 to Mumbai. Points Table | Schedule | News

The bio-bubble breach and two Kolkata Knight Riders’ players – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier - testing positive have increased the headache of BCCI.

On one hand BCCI will have to rearrange the schedule, on the other hand it will have to gain the trust of players, especially overseas, in its bio-bubble security and ensure that an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

One of the move to avoid travel is to bring the entire IPL back to Mumbai and instead of caravan style finish the tournament in one city.

This was actually BCCI's original plan as the city is host to three cricket venues – Wankhede, DY Patil and Brabourne.

All three venues and also respective bio-bubbles were tested during the first-leg of IPL this year.

Rescheduling can become a nightmare as after Delhi-leg, which ends on May 8, the league was supposed to move to Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Now with KKR squad in quarantine for six days and Chennai Super Kings also supposed to do the same, BCCI will have to come up with alternatives and solutions soon before things derail.

As per reports, BCCI has been busy calling and inquiring from hotels on availability of rooms in Mumbai and options of creating bio-bubbles.

A move of shifting to Mumbai will surely mean that Kolkata and Mumbai leg will be scrapped with many reports even suggesting that playoffs and final will be held in Mumbai instead of Ahmedabad.

As per reports, the rescheduled fixtures, which will include many double headers, can stretch beyond May to first week of June.

