May 04, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  COVID-19 Scare May Force BCCI To Move IPL 2021 To Single Venue Mumbai

COVID-19 Scare May Force BCCI To Move IPL 2021 To Single Venue Mumbai

After the Delhi and Ahmedabad legs, IPL was scheduled to move to Kolkata and Bangalore from May 9

Outlook Web Bureau 04 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
COVID-19 Scare May Force BCCI To Move IPL 2021 To Single Venue Mumbai
A COVID-19 outbreak has left the star-sprinkled IPL on tenterhooks and BCCI is trying to minimize the risks by shifting the league to one venue - Mumbai
File Photo
COVID-19 Scare May Force BCCI To Move IPL 2021 To Single Venue Mumbai
outlookindia.com
2021-05-04T10:25:38+05:30

In order to avoid travel and minimize risks, the BCCI is planning to move the rest of Indian Premier League 2021 to Mumbai. Points Table | Schedule | News

The bio-bubble breach and two Kolkata Knight Riders’ players – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier - testing positive have increased the headache of BCCI.

On one hand BCCI will have to rearrange the schedule, on the other hand it will have to gain the trust of players, especially overseas, in its bio-bubble security and ensure that an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

READ: For IPL Organisers, Loss Of Revenue Seems More Important Than Loss Of Lives

One of the move to avoid travel is to bring the entire IPL back to Mumbai and instead of caravan style finish the tournament in one city.

This was actually BCCI's original plan as the city is host to three cricket venues – Wankhede, DY Patil and Brabourne.

All three venues and also respective bio-bubbles were tested during the first-leg of IPL this year.

Rescheduling can become a nightmare as after Delhi-leg, which ends on May 8, the league was supposed to move to Bengaluru and Kolkata.

ALSO READ: List Of players Who Tested Positive

Now with KKR squad in quarantine for six days and Chennai Super Kings also supposed to do the same, BCCI will have to come up with alternatives and solutions soon before things derail.

As per reports, BCCI has been busy calling and inquiring from hotels on availability of rooms in Mumbai and options of creating bio-bubbles.

A move of shifting to Mumbai will surely mean that Kolkata and Mumbai leg will be scrapped with many reports even suggesting that playoffs and final will be held in Mumbai instead of Ahmedabad.

As per reports, the rescheduled fixtures, which will include many double headers, can stretch beyond May to first week of June.  

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Thierry Henry: Arsenal Takeover Is 'Going To Be Long And Not Easy'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 COVID-19 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos