Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Was All About John Galliano

John Galliano, known for his exceptional work at Maison Margiela for over ten years, reclaimed the spotlight with his Fall 2024 Artisanal collection.

Zendaya's Met Gala look
The Met Gala 2024 was buzzing with excitement as fashion's spotlight shone on John Galliano. Despite the Metropolitan Museum's decision to put his retrospective exhibition on hold, Galliano's designs were the talk of the town.

Galliano, known for his exceptional work at Maison Margiela for over ten years, reclaimed the spotlight this year with his Fall 2024 Artisanal collection. This collection, praised for its blend of creativity and craftsmanship, reminded everyone why Galliano is such a celebrated figure in the fashion world.

Maison Margiela show
Maison Margiela show
Adding to the intrigue was the release of the documentary "High and Low," which explored Galliano's journey from triumph to controversy and back again. Most notably, it delves into his dismissal from Dior in 2011 after making anti-Semitic remarks. He then sought rehabilitation for his struggles with addiction, collaborated with Oscar de la Renta in 2013, and was later welcomed into Maison Margiela's fold the following year. Since then, he has remained with the fashion house, with his contract renewed in 2019.

And let's not forget Anna Wintour, who has supported Galliano's return.

Fast forward to today, the red carpet saw an unmistakable homage to Galliano's work, with prominent figures like Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, and Bad Bunny leading the sartorial tribute.

Zendaya, a standout of the evening, paid tribute to Galliano's legacy by donning a dress from his Spring 1998 collection at Wintour's pre-Gala dinner. Her ensemble, featuring intricate floral details and delicate sheer fabric, captured Galliano's romantic sensibility with effortless charm. Completing the ensemble were her beloved white pumps, likely the same Louboutins seen frequently during the Challengers press tour.

Zendaya in John Galliano Spring 1998 for Anna Wintour’s pre Met Gala dinner
Zendaya in John Galliano Spring 1998 for Anna Wintour’s pre Met Gala dinner Photo: Twitter
And then Kim Kardashian made a striking entrance in a silver corset and mesh skirt adorned with an intricate array of mirrors, crystals, and pearls, accentuated by a draped boiled cashmere cardigan.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Zendaya, under the expert styling of Law Roach, captivated in a sage-green lamé and organza gown, complemented by a hand-painted feathered veil hat crafted by milliner Stephen Jones.

Zendaya
Zendaya
Not content with one jaw-dropping look, Zendaya later donned another Galliano creation, a dramatic Givenchy gown from his spring 1996 collection, completing her ensemble with a head wrap reminiscent of giant roses.

Zendaya
Zendaya
Bad Bunny embraced Gala's theme with gusto, channelling the count from J.G. Ballard's "Garden of Time" with a blue foam hat and a wool flower bouquet, adorned with leather gloves and custom Tabi boots.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny
Joining the Margiela crew was Gwendoline Christie, exuding theatrical flair in a sheer silk tulle opera coat layered over a blood-orange silk velvet dress, showcasing Galliano's penchant for drama and elegance.

Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie
Even off the red carpet, Galliano's influence was palpable, with actor Adrien Brody donning a double-breasted tuxedo by the designer, paired with Tabi boots, and Natasha Poonawalla stunning in a white foam jacket and skirt ensemble wrapped in stretched stockings.

