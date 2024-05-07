Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Was All About John Galliano

Adding to the intrigue was the release of the documentary "High and Low," which explored Galliano's journey from triumph to controversy and back again. Most notably, it delves into his dismissal from Dior in 2011 after making anti-Semitic remarks. He then sought rehabilitation for his struggles with addiction, collaborated with Oscar de la Renta in 2013, and was later welcomed into Maison Margiela's fold the following year. Since then, he has remained with the fashion house, with his contract renewed in 2019.