IPL 2021's List Of COVID-19 Hit Cricketers: KKR's Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier Latest To Contract Dreaded Virus

For so many days, it seemed inevitable. But a defiant BCCI, the owners of the world's richest T20 cricket league, was defiant and confident that they will pull off the 2021 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) successfully.

But the COVID-19 storm struck IPL on Monday (May 3) with Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive for the dreaded virus, forcing the postponement of the team's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

"Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19," IPL said in a press release.

Leg-spinner Chakravarthy and pacer Warrier, both 30, have been isolated and the rest of the KKR contingent has returned negative reports for now. Of the two, Warrier has not yet made the playing XI in any of the seven matches KKR have played.

The two-time champions last played on April 29 against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad and the development is bound to trigger anxiety in the league, which had been going along smoothly so far in a bio-secure bubble in front of empty stands across six venues.

Here's the complete list of players and support staff who have tested positive for coronavirus:

1. Nitish Rana (KKR) - The 27-year-old lefthander had tested positive a day after his arrival in Mumbai on March 21.

2. Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - The 20-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22.

3. Kiran More (MI) - Three days before Mumbai Indians begin their title defence, talent scout Kiran More tested positive for COVID-19.

4. Daniel Sams (RCB) - The 28-year-old Australian all-rounder tested positive on April 7.

5. Axar Patel (DC) -The 27-year-old tested positive after entering the Delhi Capitals team hotel in Mumbai on March 28.

6. Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR)

7. Sandeep Warrier (KKR)

