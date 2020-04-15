Copenhagen Forward Michael Santos Banned For Three Matches After Clash With Police At Celtic

Copenhagen forward Michael Santos has been banned for three European matches following a clash with a police officer, UEFA has confirmed. (More Football News)
Santos collided with an officer while celebrating the second goal in his side's Europa League victory at Celtic in February.
Copenhagen confirmed both Santos and one of their club stewards had been charged by Scottish police following the match.
And UEFA has now suspended the player for "assaulting another person present at the match".
Copenhagen have issued a response, however, as they consider an appeal.
A statement read: "Copenhagen believe the penalty is too harsh when all circumstances from the clash are taken into account.
"Therefore we have now asked UEFA for the written statement of the sanction in order to assess whether or not the order should be appealed."
