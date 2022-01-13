Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, League Cup 2021-22: Antonio Rudiger Sends Blues Into Final

Antonio Rudiger's 18th-minute goal against Tottenham Hotspur was enough for Chelsea to sail into the final of the League Cup 2021-22. Chelsea won 3-0 on aggregate.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, League Cup 2021-22: Antonio Rudiger Sends Blues Into Final
Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger (L) is congratulated by Romelu Lukaku after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in League Cup 2021-22 semifinal second leg on Wednesday. | AP

Trending

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, League Cup 2021-22: Antonio Rudiger Sends Blues Into Final
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T15:57:04+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 3:57 pm

Just like in his first season in charge, Thomas Tuchel will be leading Chelsea into another final. Antonio Rudiger’s header sealed a 1-0 victory in the second leg of the League Cup 2021-22 semifinals on Wednesday to complete a 3-0 aggregate win over Tottenham Hotspur. (More Football News)

Chelsea’s display was again so commanding that Tottenham offered little threat, aside from having two penalties and an equalizer correctly overturned by VAR.

That should trouble Antonio Conte, two months into his reign as Tottenham manager with a squad ill-equipped to win a first trophy since beating Chelsea for the 2008 League Cup.

Chelsea are into a 15th final since then, including the FA Cup won by Conte in 2018 to complete his two years in charge of Chelsea. In the February 27 League Cup final, the west London club will play Arsenal or Liverpool, who meet in their delayed first leg on Thursday.

Tuchel will be looking to add to the European Cup he won in May while experiencing a more memorable day at Wembley after losing the FA Cup final last season.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Despite the chance of using the second-tier competition to end Tottenham's trophy drought, it wasn't the strongest-possible team deployed by Conte with an eye on Sunday's north London derby against Arsenal and the bid to make the Premier League's top four.

Captain Hugo Lloris was rested on the bench, with Pierluigi Gollini deputizing to make his first appearance in goal since an embarrassing loss to Slovenian minnow Mura in November.

The Italian could be faulted for the goal, flapping in the air as he missed the attempt to punch clear a corner from Mason Mount that went off the back of Rudiger’s head into the net.

It was a calamitous way to concede, although not as farcical as Tottenham defenders being at fault for the first-leg goals.

Now only the FA Cup can end Tottenham's 14-year trophy drought. Chelsea also remain in contention in that competition as well as the Champions League but heads to Manchester City on Saturday sitting 10 points behind the Premier League 2021-22 leaders in second place.

In a rescheduled Premier League 2021-22 game on Wednesday, Jarrod Bowen scored twice to lead West Ham to a 2-0 victory over last-place Norwich, dislodging Arsenal from fourth having played a game more.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Thomas Tuchel London Football Chelsea (Football) Tottenham Hotspur League Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Open 2022: Malvika Bansod Knocks Out Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Sails Into Quarterfinals

India Open 2022: Malvika Bansod Knocks Out Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Sails Into Quarterfinals

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri Exits, No Indians In Singles Main Draw

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Australia Drop Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja To Open With David Warner In Hobart

Australian Open 2022: To Deport Or Not To Deport Novak Djokovic, AUS Government In A Tizzy

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Given Easy First Round Draw But Big Doubts Remain

Spanish Super Cup 2021-22: Real Madrid Beat Barcelona For 100th Time To Reach Summit Clash

Uncertainty Over Novak Djokovic’s Participation Postpones Australian Open 2022 Draw

SA Vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Gives India Slight Edge Over South Africa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Harmanjot Khabra Scores As Kerala Blasters Edge Past Odisha FC To Reclaim Top Spot

ISL 2021-22: Harmanjot Khabra Scores As Kerala Blasters Edge Past Odisha FC To Reclaim Top Spot

India Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth Among Seven Indians To Pull Out Due To COVID Positive Results

India Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth Among Seven Indians To Pull Out Due To COVID Positive Results

Saina Nehwal-Siddharth Controversy: Hyderabad Police Book Actor For Tweet Against Shuttler

Saina Nehwal-Siddharth Controversy: Hyderabad Police Book Actor For Tweet Against Shuttler

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Five-wicket Haul, Joins An Elite List

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Five-wicket Haul, Joins An Elite List

Read More from Outlook

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

Outlook Web Bureau / Novak Djokovic has been pitted against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the Australian Open 2022 first round in a draw that was delayed by 75 minutes.

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Priyadarshini Sen / Professor and Pulitzer-winning LA Times editor Michael Parks was known for actually caring for stories, and encouraging students to leap into the unknown. The prolific journalist passed earlier this week.

Advertisement