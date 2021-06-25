June 25, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Canadian 'Forced To Decide Between A Breastfeeding Mom Or An Olympic Athlete'

Canadian 'Forced To Decide Between A Breastfeeding Mom Or An Olympic Athlete'

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month

Agencies 25 June 2021, Last Updated at 12:11 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Canadian 'Forced To Decide Between A Breastfeeding Mom Or An Olympic Athlete'
Kim Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.
AP Photo
Canadian 'Forced To Decide Between A Breastfeeding Mom Or An Olympic Athlete'
outlookindia.com
2021-06-25T12:11:22+05:30

A Canadian basketball player is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.” (More Sports News)

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month. In an Instagram video, she adds that she has tried appeals but “nobody can do anything.”

The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.

Gaucher says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.”

The Canadian women's team is ranked fourth in the world. Canada opens Olympic play against Serbia on July 26.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Euro 2020: Germany Preparing For 'Next Games' Despite Mixed Results

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Tokyo Olympic Games Other Sports Breastfeeding Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos