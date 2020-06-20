June 20, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Bernd Leno Horror Injury Against Brighton Adds To Arsenal's Mounting Problems

Bernd Leno Horror Injury Against Brighton Adds To Arsenal's Mounting Problems

Bernd Leno screamed in pain before being taken off on a stretcher during Arsenal's Premier League match at Brighton

Omnisport 20 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Bernd Leno Horror Injury Against Brighton Adds To Arsenal's Mounting Problems
When landing, Bernd Leno's right knee appeared to buckle.
Courtesy: Twitter (@Arsenal)
Bernd Leno Horror Injury Against Brighton Adds To Arsenal's Mounting Problems
outlookindia.com
2020-06-20T20:49:31+0530

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno left their game against Brighton and Hove Albion on a stretcher with what looked to be a serious knee injury. (More Football News)

In the 36th minute of a goalless first half at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, Leno dashed to the left-hand edge of his penalty area to claim the ball and was fouled by Neal Maupay while doing so.

When landing, the Germany international's right knee appeared to buckle and he audibly yelped in pain as the medical staff rushed towards him.

Leno received lengthy treatment before making his displeasure towards Maupay clear as he was carried off.

Emiliano Martinez entered the fray for Arsenal, who have been beset by injury problems since the Premier League restart.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka and defender Pablo Mari sustained ankle damage during Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Manchester City, with the latter facing a long spell on the sidelines.

Next Story >>

Leroy Sane Leaving Man City: What It Means For Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez And Pep Guardiola's Other Stars

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Arsenal (Football) Sports Injury English Premier League (EPL) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos