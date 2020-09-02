Even as 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), including two players, are recovering from the coronavirus, reports emerged that a medical committee member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also contracted the dreaded virus. (More Cricket News)

On Wednesday, ToI reported that the unnamed person has already moved to a separate quarantine facility but it's not yet clear whether he is asymptomatic.

The report also claimed that the several Indian Premier League (IPL) teams have been trying to reach the person, but have been told he is unavailable.

The revelation that several members of the travelling CSK contingent have tested positive created panic among cricketers who are already in the UAE for the IPL 2020.

And CSK veteran Suresh Raina became the first player to leave the bio-secure environment to return home.

In fact, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson have already expressed their apprehensions. Hazlewood is expected to join the CSK camp after Australia's tour England and SunRiser Hyderabad's Williamson will be in the UAE before the start of the T20 tournament.

Last month, the Indian cricket board announced that a task force will be formed and it will include former India captain Rahul Dravid.

The BCCI also said that players will have to sign a consent form before resuming training at their respective centres as per the standard operating procedure.

The 2019-2020 domestic season ended in March but the upcoming season, which usually starts in August, is set to be curtailed due to the health crisis.

