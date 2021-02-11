February 11, 2021
Corona
Assam Government Decides To Appoint Hima Das As DSP

Das will be appointed as a DSP rank officer in the Assam police and medal winners in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will be appointed as Class-I officers.

PTI 11 February 2021
Hima das
Courtesy: Twitter
2021-02-11T13:00:45+05:30

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led cabinet decided to appoint World Championship sprinter Hima Das as a Deputy Superintendent of Police on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

The cabinet also decided to amend the integrated sports policy of the state by appointing sportspersons as Class-I and Class-II officers in different department of the state like Police, Excise, Transport etc, government spokesman and Industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters.

It was decided that Das will be appointed as a DSP rank officer in the Assam police and medal winners in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will be appointed as Class-
I officers.

Nicknamed 'Dhing Express', Hima Das is a 20-year-old Indian sprinter from Assam.

She became the first Indian woman  indeed the first ever Indian athlete  to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a
speed of 51.46 seconds.

