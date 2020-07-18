Arsenal Vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FA Cup Semi-final

In the first semi-final of the FA Cup 2019-20, Arsenal take on Manchester City in a seemingly lopsided fixture. City have won seven matches in succession against the Gunners, a run that stretches back to the same stage of this competition three years ago. (More Football News)

The last of those was a 3-0 Premier League triumph at the Etihad Stadium last month. The last time the two sides met at this stage of the competition, Arsene Wenger's Gunners ensured Guardiola's first season in Manchester ended without a trophy. But City have won every meeting since that FA Cup clash three years ago.

However, Arsenal enter the semi-final buoyed by victory over champions Liverpool – who boasted a similarly imposing head-to-head record before a 2-1 midweek reverse – and this is their only remaining shot at silverware this season.

Arteta himself won back-to-back FA Cups as a player under Wenger in 2014 and 2015, before becoming Guardiola's assistant at City.

By the way, while Arsenal are the most successful side in FA Cup, having lifted the glittering trophy 13 times, City are the defending champions. It will be a mouth-watering clash.

The winner of the match will face either Manchester United or Chelsea, scheduled for 1 August 2020.

With that here's how you can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live:

When and where

The FA Cup semi-final match between Arsenal and Manchester City will take place on July 19, 2020 (Sunday). Kick-off time is 12:15 AM IST.

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium, London.

How to watch

It will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network -- Sony TEN 2 (in English) and Sony TEN 3 (in Hindi). Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.

Team news

Arsenal: Bernd Leno (knee injury), Calum Chambers (knee injury), Gabriel Martinelli (knee injury). Mesut Ozil (back problem) and Pablo Mari (ankle) are all ruled out. Matteo Guendozi is unlikely to feature and Edward Nketiah is suspended. But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to return to the starting line-up.

Manchester City: Mercurial striker Sergio Aguero remains sidelined following a knee operation. Guardiola confirmed that Ederson will be under the bar at Wembley as Claudio Bravo struggles with a muscle problem

Probable starting XIs

Arsenal: Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Man City: Bravo; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Bernardo.