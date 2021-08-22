August 22, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Arsenal Vs Chelsea, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India

Arsenal Vs Chelsea, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India

Chelsea visits Arsenal in a London derby. Check match, team and telecast details here

Outlook Web Bureau 22 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:48 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Arsenal Vs Chelsea, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India
Chelsea will travel to Emirates stadium to take on Arsenal in their second Premier League fixture.
AP Photo
Arsenal Vs Chelsea, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India
outlookindia.com
2021-08-22T11:48:49+05:30

Chelsea visits Arsenal in a London derby and could hand a debut to Romelu Lukaku. (More Football News)

Chelsea lost to Arsenal 3-1 in December, while their second match ended in a 2-2 draw. But since then much has changed in Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea began its bid to follow up a Champions League title with another Premier League trophy by beating Crystal Palace 3-0.

Defenders Marcos Alonso and Trevoh Chalobah — with his first goal for Chelsea, on his Premier League debut — scored either side of a close-range strike by US forward Christian Pulisic in a dominant display by Thomas Tuchel’s team.

The win came three days after Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup by beating Villarreal in a penalty shootout.

But winger Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19 and was in self-isolation. This has ruled him out of Saturday's game against Arsenal.

This can open the door for Chelsea’s new sigining Romelu Lukaku, who completed his move from Inter Milan for a club-record $135 million on Friday, Chelsea had far too much going forward for Palace — with even two defenders chipping in with goals.

On the other hand Arsenal have some serious thinking to do. Arsenal lost 0-2 to Brentford and for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, it was another disappointing performance and a worrying start.

The team only finished eighth last season and showed little sign of having sorted out its previous problems. With strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both missing — Arteta said they were feeling “unwell” — Arsenal again struggled to create any kind of clear scoring chances despite dominating possession for stretches of the game.

“I don't want to use excuses. We had a team out there good enough to achieve a different result,” Arteta said. (with inputs from agencies)

When and where to watch the match in India?

Match: Arsenal Vs Chelsea Premier League match

Time: 9:00PM IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Telecast:  The match will be telecast live on Star Sports network in India. Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels are likely to telecast the match live. Fans can catch the live streaming at Disney + Hotstar app

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Southampton Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Romelu Lukaku London Arsenal (Football) Chelsea (Football) English Premier League (EPL) Football Live streaming Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos