RSS Hand Behind PIL In Judge Loya's Death Case, Says Congress

The Congress today alleged an RSS hand behind a petition in the Supreme Court pertaining to judge B H Loya's death and said it was "politically motivated".

Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha said they agreed with the Supreme Court's contention that PILs are filed for political considerations and with the hope of an intended outcome and alleged the current case was done on the directions of RSS leader Bhayyaji Joshi.

They cited the case of Suraj Lolage, who filed a PIL in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on November 27, 2017 relating to the circumstances in which judge Loya died.

The Congress has been demanding a fair probe into Loya's death with Rahul Gandhi telling the judge's family after the Supreme Court judgement that there is hope and India will not allow judge Loya to be forgotten.

The BJP has been alleging that the petitions in the Loya case were filed on the instigation of the Congress chief in order to defame BJP president Amit Shah.

Sibal alleged that Lolage was an RSS and a BJP worker and gave records of his conversations with the brother of RTI activist Satish Uke. He said Lolage also sought a party ticket for contesting civic polls and he was instigated by RSS leader Bhayyaji Joshi to file the PIL before the Supreme Court.

"What does this show? Clearly, Bhaiyyaji Joshi and the RSS were very keen that this matter be heard in the Supreme Court as quickly as possible because they are the ones who initiated the Public Interest Litigation," Sibal said.

He told reporters that "There are two possibilities. Either Bhaiyyaji Joshi of the RSS wanted that an enquiry into judge Loya's death be conducted or wanted an outcome which ensures that the matter is closed without an enquiry."

"With the facts now being placed before you, it is for the people of India to decide what the motive of RSS was," he said.

The Congress leader and former Law Minister said there is one other aspect of PIL, which suggests that this process may also be used for serving political ends.

Incidentally, Lolage was also present along with Sibal and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, at a party press conference on January 30 and was seen sitting besides them and RTI activist Uke.

Lolage filed the first PIL in the Bombay High Court on November 27, 2017, while all other petitions relating to the death of judge Loya were filed in 2018, more than a month later.

The Congress also released a number of pictures showing his proximity to the BJP, including one with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In a purported telephone conversation that is in Marathi, Lolage tells Uke that he was in touch with Bhaiyyaji Joshi through Kotekar, a member of the RSS and an office bearer of the BJP and he was being advised to withdraw the petition.

The Supreme Court in its judgement on Loya death case stated that such petitions are also used to settle scores behind the facade of a PIL, be they at the behest of business or political rivals.

"We believe this to be true," Sibal said.

"We do agree with the Supreme Court that many of these PILs are being filed for purely political considerations and with the hope of an intended outcome," he said.

Later, a BJP leader from Maharashtara's Vidarbha region issued a statament denying the allegation that he was in touch with Suraj Lolage.

He said, "I have no relationship with Suraj, I have never met him. Suraj was expelled from the party years ago. Since then, I don't have any relationship with him."