Retirement Age Of Central Government Doctors Raised To 65 Years

The government today decided to increase the retirement age of central government doctors including those working under the AYUSH ministry and in the railways to 65 years.

The retirement age of doctors in some departments is 60 years and in some others, it is 62.

The decision to this effect was taken today by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Terming the decision as people-centric and pro-patient, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said it will address the problem of shortage of doctors in the country.

"The decision will help utilise the services of experienced doctors. It will also help in retaining the existing strength of experienced doctors, thereby providing better patient care. This will also help in improving doctor-patient ratio in the country," he said.

Nadda further said that the decision may not have much financial implications as large numbers of posts are lying vacant and the present incumbents would continue to work in their existing capacity against sanctioned posts.

Around 1,445 doctors of various ministries and departments of the central government would be benefited, he informed.

The superannuation age of doctors working under AYUSH ministry, department of Defence (civilian doctors under Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Service), department of Defence Production (Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service Medical Officers), dental doctors under ministry of Health and Railways and of doctors working in higher education and technical institutions under Department of Higher Education has been enhanced to 65 years.

The Union Cabinet has approved ex-post facto, the increase in retirement age of doctors working in central universities and IITs (autonomous bodies) under Department of Higher Education to 65 years.

It also approved enhancement of superannuation age of doctors in major port trusts under Ministry of Shipping.

As per the decision, doctors shall hold administrative posts till attaining the age of 62 and thereafter they will work in non-administrative positions.

In July, the government had given nod for the increase of retirement age of medical officers working in central armed police forces like the CRPF and BSF from 60 to 65 years.

The retirement age of doctors working with Assam Rifles was also raised from 60 to 65 years.

The age of superannuation of the specialists of non- teaching and public health sub-cadres of Central Health Service (CHS) and general duty medical officers of CHS was also extended to 65 years in May last year.

