Rahul Gandhi Asks What Kind Of Hindu Is PM Modi, BJP Hits Back

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday strongly reacted on the Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi knowledge of Hinduism.

During an interactive session in Udaipur in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said, “What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody... Knowledge is all around you. Every living being has knowledge.”

"Our prime minister says he is a Hindu, but he doesn't understand (the) foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu is he," the Congress chief went on to say.

Reacting on the comment, BJP president Amit Shah said, "The Congress is now preaching us about Hinduism... They are giving us lessons of Gita."

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also reacted sharply saying she wishes the day won't come when people have to learn the meaning of Hinduism from Gandhi.

Sushma Swaraj:Bayan aaya ki wo 'janeudhari brahmin' hai,par mujhe nahi maloom tha ki 'janeudhari brahmin' ke gyan mein itni vridhi ho gayi ki Hindu hone ka matlab ab hame unse samajhna padega.Bhagwan na kare ki wo din kabhi aaye ki R Gandhi se hame Hindu hone ka matlab janna pade pic.twitter.com/tVRZnkizeC — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

She said the Congress president himself and the party are confused about his religion and caste.

"The Congress claimed that Rahul Gandhi is a Hindu who wears a Brahminical thread, but I did not know he is so rich in knowledge that now he will teach us the meaning of Hinduism. I wish the day won't come when we have to learn meaning of being a Hindu from Rahul Gandhi," she told reporters .

Sushma Swaraj: Rahul Gandhi said PM doesn't know meaning of being a Hindu. He said that because he&Congress are confused about his religion& caste. For yrs, party presented him as secualr leader but near polls when they realised that Hindus are in majority,they created this image pic.twitter.com/0gknII5jsv

— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

(With inputs from PTI)