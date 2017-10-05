The Website
05 October 2017 Last Updated at 10:13 am National

Possible To Hold Parliament, Assembly Polls Simultaneously By 2018: EC

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
outlookindia.com
2017-10-05T10:14:19+0530

Election Commissioner of India Om Prakash Rawat on Wednesday informed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be completely prepared by the end of 2018 to hold Parliament and Assembly elections simultaneously.

Addressing a press conference, Rawat said that the ECI had informed the government about lack of machinery and the total requirement of funds to conduct simultaneous polls, and required funds have been made available.

The Centre had earlier sought the ECI's opinion on conducting simultaneous polls.

"The ECI has placed the order for the machinery and the procurement will be completed by September 2018 after which it can hold concurrent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections," he added.

He further informed that Rs. 3,400 crore has been granted for Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines whereas Rs. 12,000 crore for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The Election Commissioner further added that total 40 lakh machines will be available for holding concurrent elections. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Elections Polls Election Commission National Reportage

