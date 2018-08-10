The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
10 August 2018 Last Updated at 3:12 pm National

PM Modi’s Remarks In Rajya Sabha On Congress Leader B K Hariprasad Expunged

Outlook Web Bureau
PM Modi’s Remarks In Rajya Sabha On Congress Leader B K Hariprasad Expunged
Narendra Modi at Rajya Sabha
File Photo: PTI
PM Modi’s Remarks In Rajya Sabha On Congress Leader B K Hariprasad Expunged
outlookindia.com
2018-08-10T15:12:35+0530

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expunged certain remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House that were found to be "objectionable".

The remarks made by the prime minister while referring to the opposition's candidate B K Hariprasad for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman were expunged after some members made a demand in this regard, according to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Chairman Naidu had yesterday said in the House that he will look into the remarks and see if there was something objectionable.

The remarks were made by the prime minister while felicitating newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the House yesterday.

Remarks made by the prime minister are rarely expunged.

Hariprasad said it was unfortunate that the prime minister had lowered the dignity of the House.

The chairman also expunged a word uttered by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale during the felicitations.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Delhi - New Delhi Rajya Sabha Election Congress BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'I Can Make A Better Rafale, Give Me The Contract: Congress MP Sunil Jakhar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters