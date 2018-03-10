'On-Camera Bully And Off-Camera Sissy': Karnataka BJP, Raghu Ram Engage In Twitter War

The BJP unit in Karnataka has called popular television personality and former MTV Roadies judge Raghu Ram “on- camera bully and off -camera sissy” for his tweet against the party's recent alleged “hate” post on its official page.

"Look who's here, the on camera bully and off camera sissy, who was ousted from a reality show for his anger management issues. If you have any sensitivity left, why don't you visit the kin of the 24 deceased karyakartas and know their pain before making loose talks on Twitter," the Karnataka BJP tweeted.

Earlier, Raghu had reacted to a tweet by the Karnataka BJP, which said: “Our karyakartas get constant phone calls from their families asking them about their safety. Hindus have understood that this govt will not protect them. Fear of annihilation grips every Hindu household in Karavali. Pro jihadi Siddu must go. We must create #JihadiMuktaKarnataka.”

To this, Raghu replied: “ARE YOU F…..G SERIOUS???!!! This hate message is now going out from the official, verified bjp page?? Appalled at the hate language of official Karnataka bjp and their clear attempt at creating communal tension to polarize votes for electoral gains.”

He, however, later deleted the tweet. Here's the screenshot:

After the BJP hit him back, Raghu tweeted: “I’m so flattered you have time to tweet to me. It’s election time! … Come on! Focus! And as for me, read my bio. I love muting morons. Haha! Bye!”

In 2013, Raghu campaigned against the BJP and supported Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. Raghu toured various locations in the capital and several Delhi University colleges. Raghu, whose name is synonymous with Roadies, quit the show as its co-creator and judge in 2014. He also created the "first romance reality show” called Splitsvilla, Dropout Pvt. Ltd and India's Best Judwaa.

On Friday, the BJP's Karnataka unit accused the Congress government in the state of "failure" on the law and order front and demanded that the Governor recommend imposition of President's rule in the state.

Slamming the government for the attack on Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty, who was stabbed multiple times in his cabin on Wednesday, Yeddyurappa said, "this shows that there is no civilian government in place in the state."

(With agency inputs)