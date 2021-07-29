Watch Viral Video: Boris Johnson Struggles With His Umbrella, Leaves Prince Charles And Netizens Amused

July 29, 2021
Boris Johnson, seated beside Prince Charles and a row ahead of interior minister Priti Patel, struggled to fix his umbrella which, due to blustery conditions, had turned inside-out.

Outlook Web Desk 29 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:40 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a memorial service of police officers on Wednesday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered a few laughs at an official event attended by Prince Charles and Priti Patel, when he was seen struggling with an umbrella. 

His umbrella, too reluctant to co-operate, put him in a tricky situation. You read that right!

The video clip shows Johhnson in trouble and struggling to fix his umbrella due to strong winds as it turned inside-out. The whole incident amused everyone present at the memorial. Even the Prime Minister himself was seen laughing at his own misery. The incident left everyone around him chuckling. Johnson, himself, was seen laughing at his own plight after he finally managed to fixed it.

The video was initially shared by SkyNews which later went viral on twitter. Netizens got a fresh witty content to create memes and jokes on and the social media users can't stop talking about it.

But, despite having an element of entertainment in it, the incident also  garnered criticism as some found this to be  'disgraceful' given it was a memorial service.

