Watch Viral Video: Boris Johnson Struggles With His Umbrella, Leaves Prince Charles And Netizens Amused

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered a few laughs at an official event attended by Prince Charles and Priti Patel, when he was seen struggling with an umbrella.

His umbrella, too reluctant to co-operate, put him in a tricky situation. You read that right!

The video clip shows Johhnson in trouble and struggling to fix his umbrella due to strong winds as it turned inside-out. The whole incident amused everyone present at the memorial. Even the Prime Minister himself was seen laughing at his own misery. The incident left everyone around him chuckling. Johnson, himself, was seen laughing at his own plight after he finally managed to fixed it.

....up, up and nearly away âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ



PM Boris Johnson struggles with his umbrella whilst seated next to Prince Charles at a memorial recognising the sacrifice of police officers who have died on duty.



Read more here: https://t.co/ia9HUvj5LD pic.twitter.com/dCcMiVcwyn — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 28, 2021

The video was initially shared by SkyNews which later went viral on twitter. Netizens got a fresh witty content to create memes and jokes on and the social media users can't stop talking about it.

The biggest task Boris Johnson faces today: learning how to effectively use an umbrella. pic.twitter.com/3d6KYsKtrh — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) July 27, 2021

On the left is how to hold your umbrella in strong winds. On the right is our Prime Minister who has kindly offered to show you how not to hold it when a breeze picks up ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ https://t.co/xV44gzjejG — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) July 28, 2021

Boris Johnson having trouble with an umbrella. ðÂ¤¦ pic.twitter.com/PEucA11M7z — Haggis_UK ðÂÂ¬ðÂÂ§ ðÂÂªðÂÂº (@Haggis_UK) July 28, 2021

But, despite having an element of entertainment in it, the incident also garnered criticism as some found this to be 'disgraceful' given it was a memorial service.

