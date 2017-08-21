Man Attempting To Rape Minor Thrashed, Garlanded With Slippers In UP

An incident from the states of Uttar Pradesh is doing rounds on the internet where a man, who attempted to rape a minor girl, was thrashed by the villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

According to the report of the news agency ANI, the furious locals beat up the man, named Balbhadra alias Mastana, shaved his head and garlanded him with slippers before handing him over to the police.

Giving details of the incident, the victim's mother said, her daughter was playing outside the house when Balbhadra tried to molest her.

Hardoi Superintendent of Police, Vipin Kumar Mishra, said that a middle-aged man was trying to molest a minor girl, who was later caught and beaten up by the villagers.

Mishra further informed that the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.

(ANI)