Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Lockdown Tiger By Anjana Basu | A Book Review

The ‘Lockdown Tiger’ is a complete tale of a tiger in distress and three comrades who rally.

Lockdown Tiger By Anjana Basu | A Book Review
The cover of the book 'Lockdown Tiger' by Anjana Basu.

Trending

Lockdown Tiger By Anjana Basu | A Book Review
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T12:52:57+05:30
Suhas Munshi

Suhas Munshi

More stories from Suhas Munshi
View All

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 12:52 pm

Book Review | Lockdown Tiger: The Tiger, The Leopard And The Shade

 Anjana Basu

TERI, 2021

Price : INR 275

 The fifth of Anjana Basu’s series of Tiger and ‘Carpet Sahib’ series - which began with In the Shadow of the Leaves, went on to Leopard in the Laboratory, progressed to Eighteen Tides and a Tiger and then Hide and Seek Tiger - is about a tiger, who much like humans, is locked downâÂÂÂÂÂÂ although ‘caged’ would be a more appropriate term to describe the poor creature’s predicament. Whether the author is projecting the situation of humans during the Covid-19 pandemic or just spinning a yarn about baddies in this book is moot.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

 Carpet Sahib – the ghost of the famous hunter turned conservationist – is at hand but only Manjul and her friend Rohan can see him and he speaks to them through telepathic communication. Anjana is a scholar who like the Bard, “finds tongues in trees, books in the running brooks, sermons in stones” although there are bad characters lurking throughout the tale.

 As before, Anjana’s heroes are two spunky children and a Presence, though the story is complete in itself. Manjul is able to overcome her fears of darkness and tigers while Rohan spends his time trying to placate his mother (who is fanatical about his studies) and having adventures when adults aren’t looking. The ghostly presence is dedicated to saving tigers and damsels in distress. The adults for the most part are benevolent, they are concerned about dwindling forests, vanishing wildlife but not at all dismissive of adventurous children.

The use of scary places and ‘things that go bump in the night’ is one of the high points of the story. There is a derelict hunting lodge ‘Baghwa Kothi’ (inspired by the author’s visit to the Kanker Palace where she discovered a space called Baghwa Kholi created for captured tigers in distress), which is a hideout for the heroine and the site of several adventures. Eyes glow in the dark and what seem to be hunting trophies growl and snarl. There is a tag team of a tiger and a leopardwho come together for a cause under Carpet Sahib’s supervision.

 You have to admire the grit Manjul and Rohan display – and their faith in the power of a Presence to control these big wild beasts and to walk into a chamber of horrors at his say-so! This part of the story, though, borders on the macabre. In this whodunit the police play a proactive role by wielding lathis and putting criminals (much like the poor tiger) behind bars. The adventure has an enchanting ending – there is a lockpicker who does his bit, Carpet Sahib and a tiger appear in Rohan’s garden.

 What holds the series together? Its characters, it’s themes, the adventures of the children and Carpet Sahit, of course. The ‘Lockdown Tiger’ is a complete tale of a tiger in distress and three comrades who rally. There is unpredictability and narrow escapes, touches of humour and the supernatural.

 The scenes of tranquil village life transport those of us who are actually familiar with the villages of Uttarakhand to an earlier age – there are DJs in villages now, buses and trekkers spewing smoke and houses and resorts have mushroomed where cows used to graze.

 The poetic and descriptive Forewords by the author’s young nephews and nieces are refreshing and the story is definitely worth reading for adolescents and adults alike because it says a great deal about nature, human as well as flora and fauna and explores adult-adolescent relationships that the lockdowns imposed by the pandemic eroded to a great extent – not to mention the fact that it delves into Carpet Sahib’s adventures in the flesh as well.

 Vijayluxmi Bose is a Delhi-based communication specialist and has recently published a book on Health, Education and Livelihoods in Talla Ramgarh, Uttarakhand.

Tags

Suhas Munshi Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Danish Aslam Reveals Why Casting For Web Is Less Riskier Than For Feature Films

Danish Aslam Reveals Why Casting For Web Is Less Riskier Than For Feature Films

Gauahar Khan:'Tohmat' Has Been Challenging But I Am Glad I Was A Part Of It

Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar Finally Catch Glimpses Of Their Film ‘Atrangi Re’

‘Special Ops 1.5’: Before You Start Binge-Watching, Here’s A Recap Of Season One

Is ‘Inclusive Fashion’ The New Buzz Word?

Swara Bhasker Gives A Befitting Reply To Twitter User Who Commented ‘My Maid Looks Much Better’

‘Special Ops 1.5’ Actor Kay Kay Menon: OTT Has Made It A Level Playing Field

Vicky Kaushal On What Made Him Move Away From Engineering

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' Shows Why We Need Ambedkar's Ideas To Reform The Justice System

Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' Shows Why We Need Ambedkar's Ideas To Reform The Justice System

Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer 'Kurup' Faces Legal Trouble; Case Filed Against Film In Kerala HC

Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer 'Kurup' Faces Legal Trouble; Case Filed Against Film In Kerala HC

Adivi Sesh: I Have A Pan-India Sensibility In The Way I Think And Act

Adivi Sesh: I Have A Pan-India Sensibility In The Way I Think And Act

From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Puneett Chouksey: Television Stars Talk About Importance Of Education

From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Puneett Chouksey: Television Stars Talk About Importance Of Education

Read More from Outlook

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

S.K. Singh / The New India story is all about youngsters with new ideas and fire in their belly launching startups and creating wealth that is inclusive.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

XLRI, Jamshedpur tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022. Check here the full list:

Australia, New Zealand Look For Maiden T20 World Cup Title

Australia, New Zealand Look For Maiden T20 World Cup Title

Associated Press (AP) / Australia and New Zealand beat Pakistan and England, respectively, in the semifinals. Come Sunday, the trans-tasman rivals will clash for their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Srinagar Enters UNESCO Creative Cities List, Govt Celebrates But Jammu Smells A Plot

Srinagar Enters UNESCO Creative Cities List, Govt Celebrates But Jammu Smells A Plot

Naseer Ganai / Ikkjutt Jammu, a Jammu city-based far-right group which is seen closer to the BJP, describes it as a conspiracy by the BJP to turn J&K into an Islamic State.

Advertisement