ENG Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Can Chris Gayle Make A Difference?

The Chris Gayle factor looms large as defending champions West Indies begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against England in Dubai tonight. Gayle, skipped the IPL in UAE this time to remain fresh for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Gayle's inconsistency is a worry as well. While he is quite capable of giving the Caribbeans a flying start, the burly Jamaican, who is 42 now, has not been the same man who once slammed a 99 off 63 balls for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals around this time in the IPL last season. West Indies have plenty of experience in this format of the game. While they have been below par in the two warm-up matches, in skipper Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo, West Indies have men who can customise their skills as per demand. This is exactly where England fall a little short. Their captain Eoin Morgan is in the middle of a run drought and the absence of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran will be felt. A lot will depend on Jason Roy and Moeen Ali, who showed decent form for their respective franchises SRH and CSK, respectively, in IPL 2021. Follow live cricket scores of England vs West Indies here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | AUS Vs SA BLOG)

Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (c), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Tom Curran.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher.