Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
AUS vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Wobbly Australia Vs Confident South Africa

Follow live cricket scores of Australia vs South Africa, ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi today. This is the first match of the Super 12 stage.

On current form, South Africa will start as 'favourites' against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 opener in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs SA here. | ICC

outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T12:53:41+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 12:53 pm

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 gets underway with the Australia vs South Africa match in Abu Dhabi Saturday afternoon (3:30 PM IST). This AUS vs SA is a Group 1 clash. It is a pool of heavyweights and features defending champions West Indies and England as well. Australia have been unimpressive coming into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. While David Warner's poor form doesn't seem to be ending, the Australians have lost their last four T20 international series. In the warm-ups, Aaron Finch's team scored a narrow win against New Zealand and were then routed by India. The South Africans have looked good so far. The absence of AB De Villiers and Faf du Plessis have not been felt. South Africa have won nine of their last 10 T20 internationals and won both their warm-up games against Afghanistan and Pakistan. While South Africa have the upper hand on current form, Australia have a good record against South Africa, head-to-head. On the strength of Finch and Warner's batting, Australia won the last T20 series in South Africa in 2020. Both Finch and Warner are now struggling for runs. Follow here live cricket scores of AUS vs SA in Abu Dhabi.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | NEWS)

