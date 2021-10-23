Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, AUS Vs SA: Australia Edge Out South Africa In Super 12 Opener

Australia restricted South Africa to 118/9 then chased down the target in 19.4 overs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 opener.

ICC T20 World Cup, AUS Vs SA: Australia Edge Out South Africa In Super 12 Opener
Australia's Marcus Stoinis, left, and Matthew Wade celebrate winning their T20 World Cup match against South Africa in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. | (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Trending

ICC T20 World Cup, AUS Vs SA: Australia Edge Out South Africa In Super 12 Opener
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T19:51:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 7:51 pm

Australia endured some anxious moments before edging out South Africa by five wickets after their bowlers set it up with a clinical display in an ICC T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Needing eight runs in the final over, Marcus Stoinis (24 not out) hit Dwaine Pretorius for two vital fours and completed the job with two balls to spare. This was after Australia were reeling at 81 for five in the 16th over.

Defending a modest target of 119, South Africa got the start they were looking for when Anrich Nortje (2/21) dismissed opposition skipper Aaron Finch for a duck in the innings' second over.

Finch went for a drive but he could not middle it as the ball took a top edge and flew towards the third man region.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Dropped from his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderebad in the second leg of the league recently, David Warner (14) seemed to have found his form with three boundaries but Kagiso Rabada cut short his promising start when the batter sliced one in the air for Heinrich Klaasen to complete a catch at backward point.

Mitchell Marsh fell for 11 as South Africa left Australia struggling at 38 for three in the eighth over.

A partnership ensued between Steve Smith (35) and Glenn Maxwell (18) but their 42-run association for the fourth wicket ended when the former was sensationally caught in the deep by a sprinting Aiden Markram.

Smith pulled a short of a length delivery but Markram ran a long way before diving full stretch to his right to stun everyone.

Left-arm chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi then castled Maxwell to put Australia under the pump on a pitch not really conducive for playing expansive strokes.

Matthew Wade (15 not out) released the pressure with two fours off Rabada, bringing the equation down to 25 from 18 balls.

Earlier, Australia's bowlers scythed through South Africa's top and middle-order batting lineup to restrict them to 118 for nine.

On a pitch where the ball came on to the bat late, Josh Hazlewood 2/19), Adam Zampa (2/21) and Michell Starc (2/33) did most of the damage, even as Aiden Markram battled his way to a 36-ball 40.

Had it not been for Kagiso Rabada's 19, which included a one-handed six off Starc in the final over, South Africa would have got less.

South Africa started well after skipper Temba Bavuma oversaw a productive first over with two lovely boundaries through the off-side.

However, Glenn Maxwell had other ideas as the star all-rounder offset Mitchell Starc's expensive opening over with the dismissal of the in-form Bavuma (12), who was bowled by a delivery that turned very little after the batter had refused to play on the front foot, something that could have saved him.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood left Rassie van der Dussen (2) stunned first up with a peach of a delivery that landed in the channel just outside off before taking an edge for wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to complete a simple catch.

One of South Africa's seasoned stars, opener Quinton de Kock pulled Maxwell over mid-on for a boundary but in the first ball of the next over, the wicketkeeper-batter played a Hazlewood delivery on to his stumps after looking to play a paddle scoop. The dismissal looked quirky as de Kock saw the ball lob on to hit the stumps.

His tails up after two early wickets, Hazlewood did not concede a single run in the next five balls, leaving South Africa in a spot of bother at 23 for three.

Thanks to an exquisite boundary through mid-off by Aiden Markram, the Proteas added seven runs in the sixth over to finish the power play at 29 for three.

Australia couldn't have asked for more and after Heinrich Klaasen got himself two boundaries on either side of the wicket, they tasted one more success when Pat Cummins had the batter caught at backward point after a leading edge.

Meanwhile, Maxwell came back to complete his quota of four overs, giving just 24 runs for the big wicket of Bavuma.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa struck twice in the 14th over, including taking the wicket of David Miller, to leave the South Africans tottering at 82 for six, which became worse after Keshav Maharaj was run out following a horrible mix-up.

Tags

PTI Aaron Finch Temba Bavuma Glenn Maxwell Anrich Nortje Kagiso Rabada Steve Smith Josh Hazlewood UAE Cricket Australia national cricket team South Africa national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rajasthan United Qualify For I-League 2021-22

Rajasthan United Qualify For I-League 2021-22

El Clasico: Barcelona Can't Be Afraid Of Real Madrid, Says Barca Boss Ronald Koeman

Alex Quinonez, Ecuadorian Olympic Sprinter, Fatally Shot

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Live Streaming Of India Vs Pakistan - Full Details Of Where To Watch Live

India Vs Pakistan In T20 World Cups - IND 5 PAK 0

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya's Replacement Can't Be Created Overnight, Says Virat Kohli

India Vs Pakistan, El Clasico Headline Mouthwatering Sunday In Sports - Watch Live Streaming

No Need To Harp On Quitting India T20 Captaincy, Says Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

ENG Vs WI, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali Star As England Beat West Indies - Highlights

ENG Vs WI, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali Star As England Beat West Indies - Highlights

IND Vs PAK In T20s: India Have Edge Over Pakistan - Statistical Highlights

IND Vs PAK In T20s: India Have Edge Over Pakistan - Statistical Highlights

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Key Pakistan Players To Watch Out For Against India

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Key Pakistan Players To Watch Out For Against India

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Key Players To Watch Out For In Virat Kohli’s Indian Army

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Key Players To Watch Out For In Virat Kohli’s Indian Army

Read More from Outlook

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Shrayana Bhattacharya / Shah Rukh Khan is the soothing balm for millions of Indian women living an oppressive life in an insensitive, patriarchal society.

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

T20 World Cup: Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali Star As England Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup: Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali Star As England Beat West Indies

Jayanta Oinam / England dismissed West Indies for 55 then chased down the target in 8.2 overs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 opener.

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / On his visit to Kashmir since Article 370 abrogation, Union home minister attends security review meeting, youth event, meets family of slain police officer.

Advertisement