Jammu: Five ICDS Officials Suspended For Uninformed Absence At Work

Five Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials were absent from the duty which followed their suspension, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

State Mission Director, ICDS, Vir Ji Hangloo conducted a surprise inspection of ICDS Projects in Jammu, Kotebhalwal and Marh areas of Jammu district on Saturday and found the five officials absent, the spokesman said.

He said absent officials were placed under suspension with immediate effect for not performing their field duties properly.

Hangloo also reviewed the functioning of ICDS project in Jammu region at a meeting of officers and stressed on effective implementation of various child welfare schemes under ICDS like adolescent girls and poshan abhiyaan (national nutrition mission).

He instructed that verification of ICDS beneficiaries be done in all anganwadi centres so that only genuine and deserving beneficiaries could avail benefits of the schemes.

A target of 15 beneficiaries per anganwadi worker was fixed and all child development project officers were instructed to adhere to directions, the spokesman said.

Hangloo emphasized upon the importance of regular field visits to anganwadi centres for effective implementation of schemes at grassroot level.

