Tripura Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Women Dragged, Raped, Strangled

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Tripura's Sipahijala district, police said on Thursday.

The woman was returning home from a relative's place on Wednesday when she was dragged to a paddy field by a 28-year-old man and allegedly raped, said Sukanta Bhattacharya, the officer in-charge of Melagarh police station.

The man also tried to kill her by strangulation but she could manage to escape, he said.

The accused has been arrested, police said.

A mob ransacked the accused's house after they got to know about the incident.

The woman is admitted in a hospital where she is undergoing treatment, police said.

"We are investigating the case," Bhattacharya said.

